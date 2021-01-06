'Looks Gross': Man Cooks Pasta Using Blue Energy Drink, Netizens Call It 'blasphemy'

American magician Justin Flom took to his Facebook account and shared what can be called the most bizarre recipe of all times as he made pasta using a blue coloured energy drink called ‘Gatorade’. In the caption, Flom claims that once people try this recipe, they will never be able to eat pasta the same way again as he wrote, “My friend Tommy is brilliant! My and my family are gonna try this asap. Wow!”. As a part of the recipe, Flom also prepares a 'pasta sauce' using flour and the blue coloured drink.

Man cooks pasta using blue energy drink

The three minutes long video shows the entire process of cooking the pasta. In the beginning of the video, he pours the drink to an empty pan and then adds pasta to it. Once boiled, he strains the pasta, which has now turned blue. Further into the video, he adds the liquid again into an empty pan, this time less in quantity. After that, he adds up some flour. He keeps stirring it and adding more and more drink until the sauce is prepared. In the end, he adds the thick sauce on his pasta.

Netizens react

Taken aback on watching the video, netizens bombarded the comment section. The video has managed to gather over 10K reactions and 14K comments. One Facebook user wrote, "Well that is several minutes of my life that I will never get back. Used to enjoy some of these, but they are getting to be so inane and unbelievable that I am marking them off my list!". Another person wrote, "This is the most disgusting thing I have ever seen prepared on FB. No way would I allow a blue, sweet, pasta....gluten free.. lol ....to be prepared in my kitchen..and certainly would not allow it to be plated and served.... NASTY...what 8 year old came up with this?".

(Image Credits: Facebook/JustinFlom)

