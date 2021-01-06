Musician With Multiple Talents Impresses People, Netizens Call Him 'best In World’ | WATCH

An amusing video which has surfaced on the internet shows a musician who is multitasking to entertain its audience, leaving the netizens in complete splits. The video shows a man moving his legs and showing off his moves while he is playing a keyboard. Uploaded by Facebook user Vikas Dudeja, the caption of the video says that he is a keyboard player of a DJ based band and the netizens have deemed him as the ‘best in the world’.

Musician entertains audience

The 1 minute short video clip shows the man’s power packed performance which is a blend of his moves and hilarious facial expressions. In the beginning of the video, the man can be seen enthusiastically moving his legs while he plays his instrument. Further into the video, a man comes to the stage and gives him a tip. The man can also be seen doing rounds around his keyboard, in a bid to impress the audience. At a point, he plays the instrument using just one of his hands as he continues to perform.

Read: Ratan Tata Visits Pune To See Ailing Former Employee, Netizens Call Him 'great Human'

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 2K views. Netizens took over the comment section applauding the man. One Facebook user wrote, "Nice . Playing ke sath. Performance bhi . Good job". Netizens can be seen tagging their friends in the comment section. Another Facebook user wrote, "Wah ji wah beautiful Kya dance krte h ap".

Read: Video: Biker Helps Couple In Pulling Rickshaw; Netizens Applaud His Efforts | WATCH

Read: 98-year-old Shares 'thoughtful' Advice With Youngsters, Netizens Say 'kindness Matters'

Also Read: 'So Unique': Kiko The Dog Rotates Its Head 180 Degrees; Netizens Stunned

(Image Credits: Facebook/VikasDudeja)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.