Saharanpur Residents Claim To Have Spotted Snow Clad Himalayas Again After Thunderstorm

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus as millions across the nation are confined to their homes, Saharanpur residents claimed that they were able to witness the majestic sight of the Himalayas, yet again. Having a distance of more than 240km, the city in UP had first captured the sight of slow clad mountains last week, but after a thunderstorm over the weekend, pictures again emerged on May 10. With improved Air Quality Index (AQI), the view of Gangotri and Yamunotri from Saharanpur was deemed “awesome” by the netizens.

Not only did internet users laud the ‘healing of nature’ but also appreciated the photographer of these images. According to Indian Forester Ramesh Pandey, the images have been clicked by Dr Vivek Banerjee who is a paediatrician in the city. Once these images were shared, people across the state posted their version of the ‘breathtaking’ view from the balconies of their houses. Many united to agree that the view of mountains is “truly captivating” and one of the internet users also hoped that “humans will now learn”.

Gangotri and Yamunotri visible from Saharanpur UP after rain and thunderstorm. What a Awesome view. Distance between Saharanpur to yamunotri is 248 km. #lockdowneffect #COVIDIOTS #coronavirus #COVID #Weather pic.twitter.com/ZzSkPEkxzR — प्रिय यादव (Priye Yadav) (@priyeyadavindia) May 11, 2020

Drop in the global emissions

The white snowy peaks of Himalayas have emerged clear in the sky during the sunrise creating hues from the resident’s home. Further, the sky had also appeared deep blue in colour. Earlier, an International Energy Agency confirmed that the lockdowns to curb the spread of coronavirus disease has caused the global energy emissions to fall a record eight per cent. There has also been an unprecedented decline in the demand for sources of energy such as coal, oil, and gas. And hence as an example, one can see a drop in the pollution level as the air remains clear for the peaks to be visible from over 200kms away.

Snow capped peaks of Himalaya are now visible from Saharnpur !

Lockdown and intermittent rains have significantly improved the AQI. These pictures were taken by Dushyant, an Income Tax inspector, from his house at Vasant Vihar colony on Monday evening. #lockdowneffect #nature pic.twitter.com/1vFfJqr05J — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) April 29, 2020

