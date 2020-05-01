Good News: Cadbury Launches Limited Edition Chocolates, Himalayas Visible From Saharanpur

The recent weeks have brought some good news for the world with many nations, including Canada, Spain and France starting to gradually relax the lockdown. However, at the individual level, people have been cheered with news of new chocolate bars being launched, 100-year-old war veteran receiving defence medal amid others. Here are all the stories.

Cadbury launches limited edition chocolate

International Confectionery Brand Mondezel’s Indian branch is all set to launch special Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolates. In the new limited edition chocolates, the company's logo will be replaced by 'Thank You' to recognize the efforts of the nation’s unsung heroes amid coronavirus crisis. This will mark the first time since the logo has been changed since the year 1970 when the chocolate was launched in India.

Read: Cadbury To Launch Limited Edition Chocolates To Thank 'unsung Heroes' Fighting COVID-19

Captain Moore honoured on his 100th birthday

War veteran and national hero Captain Tom Moore in the UK topped £32 million for the National Health Service, helping fight against the Coronavirus on his 100th birthday. The World war-2 veteran, who raised the money by walking laps in his garden, has also been promoted to 'honorary colonel' on the eve of his birthday. A few weeks ago, he raised almost £30 million in support of the NHS.

Read: Video: Manipur Girl's Rendition Of Neil Young's 'Heart Of Gold' Breaks Internet

On Wednesday, the eve of his birthday, the commanding officer of the 1st Battalion, The Yorkshire Regiment, visited him at home in Bedfordshire to inform him of his new appointment, and to present him with the Defence Medal - a medal given to those who served in the Second World War - and the Yorkshire Regiment Medal - his former regiment.

What a wonderful day full of well wishes, kindness and plenty of cake! Can't think of a better way to finish than clapping extra loudly for all the @NHSuk heroes who continue to do such a magnificent job for us all#100thbirthday#ClapForOurCarers#TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay pic.twitter.com/JgcJAYUrvx — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 30, 2020

Manipur girl wins the internet

An adorable video of a young girl from the Indian state of Manipur is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. The girl named S Horyaowon Pheirei can be seen singing a song by Neil Young during a function in her village in Ukhrul district. The video of Pheirei is doing rounds on social media with people praising her amazing singing skills and her confidence to perform in front of a large audience at such a tender age. In the video, Pheirei can be seen performing Neil Young's 'Heart of Gold' and not just that, she sang the song with an amazing guitar performance as the audience cheered.

Read: Captain Tom Moore's NHS Appeal Tops £32m On 100th Birthday, Special Wishes From Queen & PM

Netizens laud Pizza pan cleaning skills

TikTok star and YouTuber Ayla Jalyn has impressed millions of social media users with her pizza pan cleaning skills. Jalyn recently took to TikTok to share how she cleaned the ‘famous pizza pan’ which arrived with her husband's dinner. In a series of TikTok videos, she showed her followers how the pizza pan had not been cleaned in months and its holes were covered with grease.

Read: TikTok User's Pizza Pan Cleaning Videos Tickle The Internet, Netizens Laud Her Dedication

The Himalayas visible from Saharanpur

In a rare sighting, people in Saharanpur woke up to witness the snow-capped peaks of the Himalayan mountain ranges owing to the improved AQI during the lockdown imposed to stem the coronavirus pandemic. The ranges were visible from a distance of approximately 200 km which was a rare sight that the internet called “truly captivating”.The photos of the scenic view were shared by a forest officer Ramesh Pandey on twitter which was captured by an income tax inspector, Dushyant. With over 3.2K likes, the pictures were widely circulated on the internet.

Snow capped peaks of Himalaya are now visible from Saharnpur !

Lockdown and intermittent rains have significantly improved the AQI. These pictures were taken by Dushyant, an Income Tax inspector, from his house at Vasant Vihar colony on Monday evening. #lockdowneffect #nature pic.twitter.com/1vFfJqr05J — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) April 29, 2020

Read: Saharanpur Wakes Up To Snow-capped peaks Of The Mighty Himalayan Ranges As AQI Dips

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.