Coronavirus Hotspot Areas In Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh Which Have Been Sealed

The world has come to a standstill after the outbreak of Coronavirus. The first case of COVID-19 was detected in 2019, in the city of Wuhan, located in China. Ever since then, the majority of countries across the globe have fallen prey to the novel Coronavirus. Recently, the Prime Minister of India had to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3, 2020, taking into consideration the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country.

As of April 14, 2020, a total of 9272 positive COVID-19 cases have been detected in India. However, out of those 9272 cases, 1189 patients have successfully recovered while 353 patients have lost their lives according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Uttar Pradesh is one of the states that has exceeded over 500 COVID-19 positive cases till now. UP has reported over 657 positive cases, out of which, 49 cases have either recovered or migrated and 5 have lost their lives. Therefore, Uttar Pradesh's government decided to seal the hotspots of 15 districts and Saharanpur is one of the 15 districts. Read to find out the Coronavirus hotspots in Saharanpur

Coronavirus hotspot areas in Saharanpur

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a complete lockdown in the affected areas or hotspots of 15 districts across the state as a preventive measure. All the 15 districts that are sealed include Ghaziabad, Gautambuddh Nagar (Noida), Lucknow, Agra, Kanpur, Meerut, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Shamli, Firozabad, Bulandhshahr, Basti, Maharajganj, Bareilly, and Sitapur. Below mentioned are the coronavirus hotspot areas in Saharanpur that have been sealed by the government:

Lohani Sarai Rd

Dholi Khal

Mahipura

Dumjhera

Disclaimer: The information above has been taken from relevant sources and portals. However, the number of COVID-19 cases keeps on fluctuating every day, rather every hour. Therefore, the numbers mentioned above might differ while you read it. Data Source – Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as on 14 April 2020, 08:00 GMT+5:30

