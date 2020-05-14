Last Updated:

France: Kids Made To Sit In Chalk Squares In School To Maintain Social Distancing

Children going back to school in France have to still follow social distancing rules and these are being enforced through the use of chalk squares.

Written By
Shubham Bose
France: Kids returning to school forced to sit in chalk squares

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, France hs reopened schools in an ongoing effort to ease coronavirus restrictions. According to several tweets, the children going back to school have to still follow social distancing rules and these are being enforced through the use of chalk squares and crosses that have been spray-painted on the ground, which shows the kids where to sit.

Assigned Playspaces for children

According to reports, the photos originate from the northern French town of Tourcoing, which sits on the Belgian border. Many social media users who shared the pictures found what was happening very strange and disturbing. One user said that these types of extreme measures could affect the mental health of the child. Take a look at the pictures and what Twitter users think of it below.

Read: France Dismisses Chinese Warnings Over Weapons Sale To Taiwan

Read: France: Police Approach 'fisherman' To Give Him Ticket Only To Find A Scarecrow

Read: France To Be Exempt From UK's New Quarantine Measure For Overseas Citizens

Read: Coronavirus: France’s National Assembly Extends State Of Emergency Until July 10

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all