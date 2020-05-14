France: Kids Made To Sit In Chalk Squares In School To Maintain Social Distancing

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, France hs reopened schools in an ongoing effort to ease coronavirus restrictions. According to several tweets, the children going back to school have to still follow social distancing rules and these are being enforced through the use of chalk squares and crosses that have been spray-painted on the ground, which shows the kids where to sit.

Assigned Playspaces for children

According to reports, the photos originate from the northern French town of Tourcoing, which sits on the Belgian border. Many social media users who shared the pictures found what was happening very strange and disturbing. One user said that these types of extreme measures could affect the mental health of the child. Take a look at the pictures and what Twitter users think of it below.

An image from France where schools are reopening. I would prefer that schools stay closed here, rather than subject children to this. Isolation, fear, no stimulation. They need interaction, relationships, exploration. This cannot become a 'new normal'. It is devastating. pic.twitter.com/RizvsPHy9Z — Jessica Lee McDonald (@JessicaLeeECE) May 13, 2020

Primary schools in France have resumed with children having been assigned "play spaces," and this is hands down the most dystopian thing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/zmKeDHmltd — Austen Allred (@Austen) May 13, 2020

Social distancing in school in France. Is this education or childcare? pic.twitter.com/orRbnrstb5 — Carl Marks 👨🏻‍🏫 (@MrEHistorE) May 13, 2020

Primary social distancing in France. How can anyone think this is good for these children?



If primary schools are being asked to return, social distancing should be disregarded. If social distancing can't safely be disregarded, they shouldn't return. It's as simple as that. pic.twitter.com/1UCnY2Rbf3 — Tom Hadwin (@TheMassHistoria) May 13, 2020

This picture of children back at school in France is shocking, the mental torture those kids must be enduring is madness, mental health is equally as important as physical health.

Solutions to CV19 are needed for sure, it's important that the solution is not worse than the cause. pic.twitter.com/VO2GGeF7sw — MentalHealthMillion (@MentalHealthMil) May 13, 2020

So is this what our kids are going back to school to? No this is not some dystopian sci-fi, it is FRANCE!! Today!! pic.twitter.com/dlZIKUiI25 — Magenta Pixie (@MagentaPixie) May 13, 2020

