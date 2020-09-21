'Socially Responsible' dog carries stick along to keep people away amid COVID-19

A video which shows a puppy carrying a stick around so as to maintain social distance amid the pandemic has surfaced. Shared by a page called ‘Welcome to Nature’, the 34-second clip features a teeny dog who could be seen carrying a long stick in his mouth as he strolls through a park. Sharing the video, the page wrote that the dog took the social distancing norm “very seriously.”

Shared earlier on September 20, the video has been viewed over 135 thousand times. In the video, a brown-furred puppy could be seen walking with a stick clutched in his mouth in a park. As the video progresses, people are seen passing by him, however, is it due to the stick that nobody comes near him. It is only after the person holding the camera call the doggo, his actual name is revealed- Oscar.

He took social distancing very seriously pic.twitter.com/kdG9arbGll — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) September 20, 2020

'Youngsters must note this'

Since shared, the video clip has left everybody in awe with many lauding the 'incredibly sensible being' It has not only garnered over 13 thousand likes on the buttons of adorable comments from netizens. "Don't bring any current trend that is going in the world with something that clearly has nothing to do with its just a dug with a stick, " wrote a user. While another added, "A hardworker follow SD as per doctors advice.glad to meet this nice guy.our youngsters must note this & follow this amazing guy in maintaining SD." Yet another user joked, "Haha i like the fact he just drop it when there's no people anymore xD"

Read: Raveena Tandon Gets 'best Kisses In The World' From Her Dogs, Calls Them 'stress Busters'

Read: Tamannaah Bhatia's Pics With Her Dog Pebbles Are Every Bit Adorable

With this dog, you will become rich.🐶😱😂 pic.twitter.com/GU8WXmDYhI — Pet Paradise (@MBx8JsAWnopYFpG) September 20, 2020

doggie is like:

ok! ok! everyone... stand back!... look out everyone!...stand back... watch my horns!...people... look out! coming through...big horns! ... coming through...mighty critter making his way...respect my personal space everyone!😂😂 — Roman Godvik (@GodvikRoman) September 20, 2020

Important Job, he is the branch manager — John Perry (@TheJohnPerry) September 20, 2020

Who needs a mask when you can just carry a really long stick sideways? — Patrice (@ptateli) September 20, 2020

I like that he moves out of people’s way 😊 my dogs would just take them down 🤣🤣🤣 — Steph (@steph38353786) September 20, 2020

Oh I wish some people were as socially responsible as this doggie — Kittyk (@Kittyk_UK) September 20, 2020

Read: Dog Video: Pooch Starts Dancing As Its Meal Arrives; Netizens Rate It '100000000/10'

Read: Greek Newspaper’s Website Hacked To 'insult' Turkish President Erdogan

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.