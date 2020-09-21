Raveena Tandon Gets 'best Kisses In The World' From Her Dogs, Calls Them 'stress Busters'

Raveena Tandon often shares adorable pictures and videos of her pets on social media. On September 20, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared yet another video, wherein she can be seen getting kisses from her recently adopted dogs. Sharing the video with fans, Raveena Tandon wrote, 'the best stress busters'. Take a look at Raveena Tandon's Instagram post.

Raveena gets the 'best kisses in the world'

In this Instagram post, the actor shared a picture and a video with her dog. In the video, she can be seen goofing with her pet, while in the image, she posed kissing him. Raveena Tandon also mentioned that her dogs were the best thing to happen during the lockdown. She also called them stress busters. She wrote, '#thebestkissesintheworld ♥ï¸ðŸ˜ the best stress busters ðŸ¶ðŸ˜˜ the best thing to happen to us in the lockdown ! #babies'.

Fans call them 'adorable'

Raveena Tandon's fans were quick to share their response on her Instagram post. One of the users wrote, "Cute puppy kissing another cutie", while another commented, "True love n trustable â¤ï¸". One of Raveena Tandon's fans said, "You’re such a beautiful soul â¤ï¸". Another Instagram user commented, 'Aw! It' a so sweet & lovely ðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ˜â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸'. Take a look at more comments below.

On the work front for Raveena Tandon, she was last seen in a special appearance in the song Shehar Ki Ladki in the film Khandaani Shafakhana. For her next, she is currently gearing up for a prominent role in an untitled Kannada film. The Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi actor has bagged a role in K.G.F: Chapter 2. The film is helmed by Prashanth Neel. It also has an ensemble of actors like Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Anant Nag and Malavika Avinash.

The action film was supposed to release in October, but the dates have been pushed forward due to the pandemic. It will be dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages. Apart from appearing in films, Raveena Tandon has also been a part of several reality shows as a judge.

