Tamannaah Bhatia's Pics With Her Dog Pebbles Are Every Bit Adorable

Tamannaah Bhatia is mother to a seven-year-old Yorkshire Terrier. Her pet dog's name is Pebbles. She, who is an active social media user, has often shared Pebbles' adorable photos and videos on Instagram. Check out some of Tamannaah Bhatia's Instagram pics with her dog Pebbles that scream love.

Tamannaah Bhatia's photos with Pebbles

In this Instagram post, Tamannaah Bhatia can be seen cuddling her Yorkshire Terrier pet dog. She stunned in a yellow outfit and had no-makeup look. While the actor cuddled with Pebbles, the pet posed like he is trying to escape from Tamannaah. Bhatia's Instagram caption read as 'You are pawfection pebbles 🐾❤ #Pebbles #cuddling'. Take a look at the picture.

In this post, Tamannaah shared three pictures of her with Pebbles. In the caption, the actor explained how she feels happy around her pet and there is no dull moment around him. She also added how unconditionally her pet loves her. Here, she can be seen donning a blue dress, accessorised with long silver dangles and a huge blue ring. Tamannah Bhatia wrote, "There is no dull moment when you have the unconditional love of your pet #pebbles @whiskeywomaniya".

Here, Tamannaah Bhatia can be seen sharing her bed with her dog Pebbles. They both slept quietly, cuddling each other. Tamannaah Bhatia shared that Pebbles makes sure that no one disturbs her sleep. She also added that her dog is protective of her. Bhatia's Instagram caption read as- 'Pebbles is ensuring no one disturbs my sleep 😜He's so protective 😘😘 Can't describe how adorable he is!'.

Tamannaah Bhatia shared this Instagram picture of her dog Pebbles on his 3rd birthday, which was four years back in 2016. Pebbles celebrates his birthday on November 29. In this picture, he can be seen entangled in his belt. The southern superstar's caption read as, 'My darling Pebbles is 3 years old, it's amazing how so much time has flown #happybirthdaypebbles'. Take a look at Tamannaah Bhatia's dog pictures.

This is an old weekend picture shared by the actor on her Instagram. She posted a selfie with Pebbles. Her caption simply read as 'If at all Sunday feels like a "Sunday " is because of such moments and now back to shoot in my very own #mumbai, happy Sunday people!!!'. Take a look.

