Dog Video: Pooch Starts Dancing As Its Meal Arrives; Netizens Rate It '100000000/10'

The adorable and quirky videos of dogs on the internet often manage to grab the attention of netizens. Recently, a Twitter handle, which is dedicated to dogs, shared a video and introduced a dog named, Baker. In the caption of the video, the Twitter handle wrote, "He dances when it’s dinner time. 14/10 top-tier tippy taps".

In the video, viewers can see Baker, who is seen dancing in excitement as it was dinner time. The dog took a pause and as the video progressed, he started dancing again for a while. As the eight-second video ended, he was seen walking out of the frame. Scroll down to take a look at dancing dog video surfing on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Dog dances as dinner arrive

This is Baker. He dances when it’s dinner time. 14/10 top-tier tippy taps pic.twitter.com/3Cn8t54uPz — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) September 20, 2020

READ | Viral Challenge Urges Dog Parents To Stop Petting & See Their Pet's Reaction; Check Out

Interestingly, the video was shared on September 21. Within a few hours, it managed to garner more than 800k views along with 99k likes; and is still counting. Meanwhile, more than 12k Twitter users re-shared the video. On the other side, a section of Twitterati, who are also dog parents, shared a glimpse of the reaction of their dogs during the mealtime.

A user wrote, "He wants a snack, he wants a drink, and when you bring it, he dance like Vink!" while another asserted, "Too low rating. More like 100000000/10".

Another user's comment read, "It's like a little tap dance! So adorable!!!". Watch a few more videos of dogs shared by Twitterati in the comments section of the post.

He wants a snack, he wants a drink, and when you bring it, he dance like Vink! pic.twitter.com/RoQ6ErX5by — The Golden Ratio (@TheGoldenRatio4) September 20, 2020

READ | Good News: Man Gives His Sweater To A Helpless Dog, Video Wins Netizens’ Hearts

This was Jack at 13. He barked like this for every meal he ever got. pic.twitter.com/VxQG5pCAlt — JD (Pop) 🐶🐕🐾 (@Labradorfather) September 20, 2020

READ | Guinea Pig Takes ‘zoomies’ Like A Dog, Video Wins Internet | Watch

Funny dog videos

Interestingly, the media feed of the Twitter handle also has numerous pictures and videos of dogs. On September 10, the Twitter page rated a dog named Darren, who was seen covered with a blanket. As the video progressed further, Darren was seen wagging its tail under the blanket.

Adding a caption to Darren's video, the page wrote, "He’s snuggly and he knows it. Would appreciate a bedtime story if that’s not too much trouble". The page rated 14 out of 10 to Darren. Also, the video has been viewed by more than 1.5M users with more than 16k retweets.

READ | Video Of Four Pooches Performing Rope Skipping With A Man Wins Netizens' Hearts; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.