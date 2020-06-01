Wajid Khan's Demise: Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor And Tiger Shroff Pay Tributes

The entire entertainment industry woke up to the shocking demise of music composer, Wajid Khan earlier on June 1. The singer passed away in Mumbai at the age of 42 due to a kidney infection. His friends and colleagues from the industry since then have been condoling the death of the singer. Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff paid their tributes to the late composer.

Sonakshi Sinha, Shraddha Kapoor & Tiger Shroff offer condolences

Sonakshi Sinha who has worked with the composer in Dabangg, shared a monochrome picture of the singer while paying her tribute. While captioning the post, Sonakshi wrote that Wajid ‘Bhai’ left too soon. She also recalled how the ace composer used to call Sonakshi his lucky charm. At last, the actress paid her deepest condolence to the family.

Rest in peace Wajid Bhai! You left us too soon... Will always remember how you called me your lucky charm... deepest condolences to the family! pic.twitter.com/ZqHDAyknOf — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 1, 2020

Baaghi fame actress Shraddha Kapoor shared a cheerful picture of the singer from her archives while mourning his demise. The actress captioned the post while writing, “Rest in Peach Wajid Sir,” along with a heart-broken emoticon. Shraddha’s Baaghi co-actor Tiger Shroff also took to his Instagram story and shared a happy picture of Wajid Khan while condoling his death. He just wrote, “RIP” with folded hands and a sad face.

Rest In Peace Wajid sir ðŸ’” pic.twitter.com/oRQLM5DSW8 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 1, 2020

Apart from these, scores of other celebrities also extended their prayers to the family of the singer while giving them the strength to bear the huge loss. To name a few are Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, and many more. Wajid Khan’s funeral was attended by his brother Sajid Khan, his wife and children. In the viral pictures on social media, fans can also see that actor Aditya Pancholi also showed up his presence in the funeral

According to media reports, Wajid, who was suffering from kidney and heart ailments, was hospitalized in Mumbai. Wajid was reportedly on a ventilator before breathing his last. Salim Merchant confirmed the news of Wajid Khan's death and said the composer was hospitalized a few days ago at Surana Hospital, Chembur where his condition deteriorated. Salim told, "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection. He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical."

