Wajid Khan Passes Away: Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, And Daisy Shah Pay Tribute

Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid duo passed away on June 1. Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur and Daisy Shah paid their condolence to the late composer. Read to know more.

Also Read | Wajid Khan's Pinned Tweet Is About His Father That Reads 'waiting Till I Meet You Again'

Jacqueline, Iulia and Daisy’s condolences

Jacqueline Fernandez posted a black and white picture of Wajid Khan. In it, he is seen singing with a mic in his hand. The Kick actor captioned it with a broken heart.

Iulia Vantur paid her tribute as she shared a picture of Wajid Khan from one of his show as a judge. She captioned it, “Kind, gentle and immensely talented. U will live in our hearts forever. Thank u for the amazing legacy u have created ❤️ Your voice will caress our hearts. We love u Wajid Bhai. Rest in peace and love 🙏🏼 #wajidkhan #rip #love #respect #music #composer #singer #kindness” [sic].

Daisy Shah expressed her grief as she posted a picture of Wajid Khan. Her caption read, “Rest in peace Wajid bhai. I am deeply saddened by the news that you are no more with us. Your contribution to the music industry will be remembered forever.🙏❤️”[sic].

Also Read | Wajid Khan's Last Tweet Was A 'thank You' Note To Tiger Shroff

Wajid Khan lost his life due to kidney infection and COVID-19 complications. According to media reports, the music director, who was suffering from kidney and heart ailments, had recently tested positive for coronavirus. He was hospitalised to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai. His colleague, Salim Merchant was the first to confirm the news as he tweeted, “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken . Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un”[sic].

Also Read | Wajid Khan's Demise: Ranveer Singh Left 'heartbroken'; Parineeti Chopra Shares 'memory'

Wajid Khan’s colleague from the industry expressed their grief on his demise. Adnan Sami tweeted that he is shocked to lose a dear brother; Shankar Mahadevan stated that he is not able to come in terms with the news. Actors like Salman Khan, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Varun Dhawan and many more have also paid their condolences.

Also Read | Wajid Khan No More: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Preity Zinta Mourn The Loss

Wajid Khan, along with his brother Sajid Khan, first scored music for the film Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya starring Salman Khan in 1998. Since then, the duo has composed music for several Salman’s films such as Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge (2002), Tere Naam (2003), Garv (2004), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Partner (2007), Hello (2008), God Tussi Great Ho (2008), Wanted (2009), Main Aur Mrs Khanna, (2009), Veer (2010), Dabangg (2010) and Mashallah track from Ek Tha Tiger (2012). Wajid has also sung several songs like Tajdar-e-Haram from Satyameva Jayate (2018), Rangreli from Daawat-e-Ishq (2014) and more.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.