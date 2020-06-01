Wajid Khan's Death: Aditya Pancholi, Sajid Khan Attend The Funeral; Bollywood Mourns

Popular music composer Wajid Khan has passed away at the age of 42. Khan died in a Mumbai-based hospital. It is being reported that the actor passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, due to complications that arose from a kidney infection. Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles to pay tribute to the late musician and to mourn for his untimely death. Wajid Khan's funeral was attended by his closest friends in Bollywood. Aditya Pancholi and Sajid Khan were among them. Read on to know more details:

Aditya Pancholi, Sajid Khan at Wajid Khan's funeral

Taking to his social media handle, content creator and fashion photographer Viral Bhayani posted a video from late music composer Wajid Khan's funeral, where fans and followers can see Wajid's brother Sajid Khan was present. In the video, fans can see that actor Aditya Pancholi is also present for Wajid Khan's funeral. Here is the video posted by Viral Bhayani:

Wajid Khan was admitted to the hospital due to kidney infection but there was news that the actor had contracted coronavirus. It is also being reported that the musician was on a ventilator in his final hours. Several Bollywood celebrities who could not attend the funeral due to the coronavirus pandemic took to their official social media handles and offered their condolences. Akshay Kumar, in a tweet, said, "Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time."

ALSO READ | Samantha Akkineni's Class 10 Report Card Resurfaces On The Internet

Anil Kapoor also took to his Twitter and said that Wajid Khan's demise is an " irreplaceable loss" for the music industry. The actor further said that Khan will be deeply missed by everyone and he will always live because of his music that has gone on to touch the lives of several people out there. Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Richa Chadda, and Athiya Shetty also took to their social media handles and expressed their grief. Here are a few tweets by the actors:

Shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of #WajidKhan, talented and ever-smiling...gone too soon. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 1, 2020

ALSO READ | Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Opens Up About Her NCC Days; Read Full Details

An irreplaceable loss for the music industry. Wajid Khan will be missed deeply but he will live on through his music and the lives he touched with it. My heartfelt condolences to the family.🙏🏻 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 1, 2020

ALSO READ | World Milk Day: Meaning, Significance, And History; Details Inside



Rest in harmony my friend. Had the pleasure of working with both Sajid-Wajid most loving and brilliant. My condolences to his family and especially Sajid. #RIPWajidKhan — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 1, 2020

RIP #WajidKhan 🙏🏼😞♥️ my strength and love to your family and loves ones. #GoneTooSoon pic.twitter.com/bp0xohWDtz — Athiya Shetty (@theathiyashetty) June 1, 2020

ALSO READ | Amitabh Bachchan's Most Memorable Collaborations With R Balki



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.