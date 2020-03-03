The Debate
Zomato's Delivery Boy Sonu Sparks Off Hilarious Meme Fest, Netizens Call Him 'cute'

What’s Viral

Zomato Delivery Boy Sonu memes are now storming the internet, as netizens seem to have taken inspiration from his viral TikTok video which was posted on Friday

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
sonu zomato delivery boy

With billions of people using social media every day, several things go viral on the internet for good reasons. From heartwarming stories of people helping each other to several funny memes, people enjoy a wide range of content on the internet. Recently, a meme featuring a young Zomato boy went viral on social media. It seems now that netizens have taken inspiration from the viral picture to create funny content. Here are the details.

Sonu Zomato delivery boy

It seems like the internet can’t stop gushing over Zomato's happy rider after his TikTok video went crazy viral on social media. Reacting to the response received, the officials of Zomato also changed its Twitter profile picture to a screenshot of the happy rider from his TikTok video. Reportedly, the delivery boy has been identified as Sonu, who had uploaded the video on TikTok. Here are some memes inspired by Sonu’s video:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

