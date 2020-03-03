Zomato's Delivery Boy Sonu Sparks Off Hilarious Meme Fest, Netizens Call Him 'cute'

With billions of people using social media every day, several things go viral on the internet for good reasons. From heartwarming stories of people helping each other to several funny memes, people enjoy a wide range of content on the internet. Recently, a meme featuring a young Zomato boy went viral on social media. It seems now that netizens have taken inspiration from the viral picture to create funny content. Here are the details.

Sonu Zomato delivery boy

It seems like the internet can’t stop gushing over Zomato's happy rider after his TikTok video went crazy viral on social media. Reacting to the response received, the officials of Zomato also changed its Twitter profile picture to a screenshot of the happy rider from his TikTok video. Reportedly, the delivery boy has been identified as Sonu, who had uploaded the video on TikTok. Here are some memes inspired by Sonu’s video:

Professor : For theory exam, roll number 1-65 will sit in lecture hall 1 and 66-130 will sit in lecture hall 2.



Me, roll no 65, with multiple parchis/ farras in my pocket : pic.twitter.com/NaU50k3oQ8 — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) February 28, 2020

Dude is hiding rasgullas in his cheeks — Another introvert (@xddd_loool) February 28, 2020

That smile when you spot a traffic policeman, but you haven't forgotten your helmet. #Happiness #ZomatoBoy pic.twitter.com/N5pPp9meu1 — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) February 28, 2020

That smile when you know you're a bigger celeb than those not wearing a helmet! #RoadSafety #ZomatoBoy https://t.co/ZUAb1rnyRp — Maharashtra Police (@DGPMaharashtra) February 28, 2020

Did you remember peter pettigrew from harry potter he is sonu #zomatoboy now!🤷 pic.twitter.com/s0LXuLaVKD — Simran_singh (@SarcasticSimran) February 27, 2020

When you are just in first year but your relatives start calling you vakeel babu. #zomatoguy#ZomatoBoy #memetwit pic.twitter.com/NpSlUexZOA — सुयोग्य सिंह (@SinghSuyogya) March 3, 2020

In the family function where all the family enjoying the program...my younger cousin caught me red handed while chatting on mobile

*le my younger cousin to me#ZomatoBoy pic.twitter.com/1Kapr2p112 — Pranav's tweets (@sawarkar_pranav) March 1, 2020

When u know the other person is lying!!!#ZomatoBoy pic.twitter.com/D8OtJLlprE — Shalini (@Shalini02326484) February 29, 2020

#zomatoguy #ZomatoBoy

***When your girl classmate asks you for the first time***



Girl: How are you?



Me: pic.twitter.com/wlWYEDPzyB — Shashank Deodhar (@ShankDeodhar) February 29, 2020

This guy is soo damn cute! 😂♥️ — Confused Mulgi (@whosthatmiss) February 28, 2020

