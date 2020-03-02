The Debate
'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Launch Triggers Twitter To Make Memes On Akshay Kumar's Dialogue

Bollywood News

Sooryavanshi trailer launch has Akshay Kumar's dialogue from the 4-minute trailer become a meme on Twitter. Here are some Sooryavanshi memes.

Written By Sahil Mirani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sooryavanshi trailer launch

Sooryavanshi trailer has been trending on social media since the makers and cast were seen on the film's trailer launch event. The 4-minute clip features Akshay Kumar as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi who prevents a terror attack in Mumbai with the help of Inspector Bajirao Singham played by Ajay Devgn and Inspector Sangram Bhalerao aka Simmba played by Ranveer Singh. Fans have been extremely active to share what they feel about the latest Rohit Shetty cop drama. The trailer has already been on the top of Youtube’s trending list wit hover 9 million views. Read more about Sooryavanshi trailer. 

Also Read | Sooryavanshi's Akshay, Rohit & Ranveer On Nirbhaya Case Verdict: 100% Faasi Milni Chahiye

Also Read | Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch: Watch What Ajay Devgn & Akshay Kumar Request Their Fans

Sooryavanshi trailer launch caused the fans to spam Twitter with Sooryavanshi memes

The Sooryavanshi trailer features a dialogue by Akshay Kumar, “Tumhare tarah 40 log aur hai ” and fans have been making a number of memes over it. They have been referring to the usual statement used by recruiters when freshers tell them their salary expectations. Here are some memes made over the Sooryavanshi trailer launch. 

Also Read | 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer: Akshay Kumar Reveals That 90% Of The Stunts Are VFX-free

Also Read | Star Cast Attends 'Sooryavanshi' Trailer Launch, Here's How Much These Stars Are Worth

Fan Reactions

Also Read | Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar Lashes Out At Reporter Who Questioned Ranveer

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
