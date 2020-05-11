'Spot the cat': Picture of cat camouflaged in forest leaves netizens baffled

A photograph of a cat camouflaged in its surroundings has left the internet baffled. IFS officer Ramesh Pandey took to Twitter to share the picture along with which he asked people to spot the fishing cat. In his tweet, he also spilt details about fishing cats saying that they prefer to live near water bodies and are an adept swimmer.

Spot the cat in the frame. Though hardly seen deep inside jungles, Fishing cats prefer to live near waterbodies. Adept swimmer they enter waterbodies frequently to prey on fish. They are known to even dive to catch fish.#wildlife #cats #TeraiTales pic.twitter.com/ngqstE35yl — Ramesh Pandey IFS (@rameshpandeyifs) May 11, 2020

'Near the tree'

The photograph features a lush green forest with a fishing cat standing slyly right next to a tree. The photograph has captured people's attention and racked up over 130 likes. Many netizens have also tried to guess the location of the cat in the frame.

near the tree — Antithesis (@_antithesis_1) May 11, 2020

Very close to the base of the tree trunk. — PatriotIndian (@Patriot86589254) May 11, 2020

I took 3.50 sec approx. — Miraz Khan (@khanmiraz2005) May 11, 2020

अद्भुत 🙏😊🌹✌️ — Dheeraj G धीरज (@Dheerajgod) May 11, 2020

In a similar incident, a video of a cat is doing rounds on the internet for the way the feline is demanding snacks from the pet parent since he knows no other language to communicate with humans. In the video shared by TikTok user Paige Evans, a fluffy cat can be seen sitting atop a wooden table as he reaches out to his parent to communicate his demand.

The human can be seen sitting near the table as the feline reaches out and taps on the leg to make the person take notice of his demand. A text reading “Hey, hey, human,” appears on the video as the kitty taps on the person’s leg. Once the cat gets the attention it wanted, he bends down to tap on a container of snacks kept on the piece of furniture to signal his needs.

