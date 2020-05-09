TikTok Video Of Cat Demanding Snacks From Its Owner Wins Internet

TikTok video of a cat is doing rounds on the internet for the way the feline is demanding snacks from the pet parent since he knows no other language to communicate with humans. In the video shared by TikTok user Paige Evans, a fluffy cat can be seen sitting atop a wooden table as he reaches out to his parent to communicate his demand.

The human can be seen sitting near the table as the feline reaches out and taps on the leg to make the person take notice of his demand. A text reading “Hey, hey, human,” appears on the video as the kitty taps on the person’s leg. Once the cat gets the attention it wanted, he bends down to tap on a container of snacks kept on the piece of furniture to signal his needs.

“Give me TREATS!!!” appears on the video as the cat looks expectedly towards the pet parent.

The video, which was uploaded on May 7, has garnered over 2.5 million views so far and more than 463,000 TikTok users have liked it. It has received hundreds of comments as netizens showered their love for the feline.

“Lol I love how he tapped u and then the treats. Haha such a smarty pants!! He’s so adorable all that fluff ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” commented a user. “am watching this 100 times😂😂😂 i have to admit he is very handsome with that look🤩🤩🤩,” wrote another one.

Several videos

The TikTok user has uploaded multiple videos of the cat since then and the netizens are loving the activities of the feline. Check out some of the videos:

