'State Without An A' Riddle On Whatsapp With Answer And Solution Inside

The whole world is under lockdown due to the COVID 19 pandemic. As a result, many people are finding new ways to keep themselves busy and entertained while staying indoors. Many people are catching up on their reading and many are indulging is polishing their hobbies that they could not make time for on regular days. Apart from that, people have become active on social media as well to keep in touch with their friends and family. They can be seen sharing jokes, puzzles and quizzes among themselves to share light-hearted moments with their loved ones. One such riddle that has been doing the rounds these days is called State without an A. Given below is the question with its answer and solution. Read on to know what is the answer to the riddle.

Read | 'Four Friends A B C D Need To Cross Bridge' Whatsapp Puzzle & Answer With Solution Inside

Question

State without the letter ‘A’.

Answer

Stte

Read | I Have 4 Turtles If 3 Aliens Riddle Answer With A Detailed Explanation

Solution

A lot of people can be seen sharing this riddle which seems easy at first but can be head-scratching because the answer is not simple. The “State Without An A” is a tricky riddle but once you understand the trick, it like a cakewalk. At the first glance, many people start saying the names of states whose names do not contain the letter A, like Delhi, Sikkim, Ohio, New Jersey, New York, and more state names that do not have a letter “A” in it. But this is not the correct answer as in the riddle, which is you read again, says:-

"State Without An A,"

So for this, instead of looking for state names that do not have the letter A, you simple have to spell the word ‘state’ without an ‘A’. So after doing that, you will get Stte.

Read | '1 To 9 All Digits To Be Used' Whatsapp Puzzle With Answer And Solution Inside

Read | What Is The Pillow Challenge On Instagram And Who Started This New Trend?

Image credits: Nordwood themes Unsplash

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.