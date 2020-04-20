I Have 4 Turtles If 3 Aliens Riddle Answer With A Detailed Explanation

Due to the current Coronavirus pandemic situation around the world, many countries have opted for a complete lockdown. This is done to stop the spread of the deadly virus. India is also under an extended lockdown to curb the spread. Several people are spending their time watching television, playing indoor games or taking up a hobby like reading books, learning a new skill or spending time on social media. Many puzzles and riddles are also going viral on social media during the lockdown.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Shows Her Love For Husband With A Throwback Picture; See Post Here

A lot of people are challenging their friends and loved ones for puzzles or riddles on WhatsApp to pass their time. These puzzles or riddles have become a source of entertainment for several people during this lockdown. One of the WhatsApp puzzles that have been going viral lately is the 'I have 4 turtles if 3 aliens' riddle on WhatsApp.

Also Read | Hugh Jackman Opens Up About A New Actor Stepping Into The Character Of Wolverine

'I have 4 turtles if 3 aliens' is a very tricky riddle that a lot of people are unable to answer. In the puzzle, one is supposed to find out the number of cats left. Here is a look at the I have 4 turtles if 3 aliens riddle.

Also Read | Having Difficulty Meditating? Here Are Meditation Tips To Manage Restlessness

I have 4 turtles if 3 aliens riddle

I have 4 turtles if 3 aliens came and cooked 10 pancakes with 2 eggs then had 7 babies, how many cats are left?

I have 4 turtles if 3 aliens answer

The first statement says I have 4 turtles so the number of turtles becomes 4

Turtles = 4

Also Read | Pakistani News Channel Accidentally Shows Actor Aamir Khan's Face For MQM Leader; See Pic

The second part of the riddle says if 3 aliens came and cooked 10 pancakes with 2 eggs then had 7 babies. According to this statement, there are

Aliens = 3

Pancakes = 10

Eggs = 2-2 = 0

Babies = 7

Therefore, the babies of aliens are cats and I have 4 turtles if 3 aliens answer is 7 Cats.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.