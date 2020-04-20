'1 To 9 All Digits To Be Used' Whatsapp Puzzle With Answer And Solution Inside

Due to the Coronavirus lockdown, people have been forced to stay home and indulge in indoor activities. While on one hand, people have been doing activities that they never got time to do owing to their busy schedules, some have resorted to social media to keep themselves entertained. They are sharing videos, jokes and cooking recipes with friends and families. Moreover, several people have been sharing interesting puzzles and quizzes with their friends and families in order to keep in touch and entertain each other in these tough times. One such puzzle that has been doing the rounds on social media is a mathematical quiz which requires the use of digits from 1 to 9 to get the answer. If you too have received the puzzle and are looking for the answer, given below is the puzzle with the answer and solution. Read on to know more about this puzzle.

1 to 9 all digits to be used WhatsApp puzzle answer

These kind of riddles and puzzles are very popular on WhatsApp and Facebook and this puzzle has been shared many times on different social media channels. The instructions for this puzzle are to use digits from 1 to 9 once in such a way that each digit is used in the boxes and are not repeated. With the help of the mathematical signs, the digits are supposed from the top to bottom and form a mathematical equation where each digit is used only once.

Answer

17 x 4 68+25 = 93

Solution

Given below is the solutions for the mathematical puzzle you can refer to in order to understand where to insert which digit in which box.

Image Credits: Canva

