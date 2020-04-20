What Is The Pillow Challenge On Instagram And Who Started This New Trend?

Instagram has a new trendy challenge and it is called quarantine pillow challenge. It started two weeks ago and has taken the internet by storm. One might have observed a numerous amount of celebrities trying out this pillow dress challenge. Read on to know more details about the trendy challenge.

Who started the quarantine pillow challenge?

The quarantine pillow challenge was started on April 5 by Instagram users @styledbynelli and @myforteisfashion.

The pillow challenge started circulating like wildfire when these two Instagram users shared an image wearing coloured pillows attached to their body with a belt. They paired their dress with trendy accessories. Since then, many Instagram users could be seen sporting a pillow dress as their outfit.

The challenge can also be seen paired with a perfect song which goes “I'm bored in the house, I'm in the house bored”. People are taking up this challenge to have a sense of unity while they are all quarantined in their houses.

For participating in the pillow challenge, one needs to grab a pillow and attach it to their body using a belt or a dress gown tie.

However, the actual design which showcases the lounging attire like the pillow dress was previously achieved by designers like Alexander McQueen, Comme des Garçons, Celine, and Maison Margiela, and even brands like Prada, Fendi, and Chloé have been lately known for their oversized puffer apparels, coats, and outerwear. The pillow dress challenge is kind of a cheaper version of the loungewear for those who can't afford the actually branded apparel.

Other trendy challenges on social media

Many challenges have recently surfaced on social media the #DontRush TikTok Challenge which is all about friends staying connected while making beauty videos together. An old Instagram challenge called Run for Heroes movement was also one highly advocated movement which required Instagram users to run 5 kilometres for donating 5 euros to the NHS and thus nominate 5 other people who would do the same.

