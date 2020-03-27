The Debate
'Stay Healthy': Amul's New Doodle Conveys Its Message Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

What’s Viral

Amul, India's favourite dairy brand, has recently created an innovative, new doodle urging people to 'Stay Healthy, Not Hungry' during the coronavirus lockdown.

'Stay Healthy': Amul's new doodle conveys message during lockdown

Amid the recent coronavirus pandemic that has taken the entire world by storm, strict lockdown restrictions have been imposed on many nations around the world. In order to curb further spread of the deadly virus, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced a nationwide lockdown for a period of three weeks on March 24. Following the precautionary measures against COVID-19, India's famous dairy brand, Amul also created an innovative, new doodle conveying a meaningful message: 'Stay Healthy. Not Hungry'.

Loved and trusted by people all over the country, Amul took to their Twitter account to share the new doodle in order to imbibe in people hope and motivation with a strong conveyance, 'Stay Healthy. Not Hungry'. In the doodle, Amul's famous butter girl can be spotted standing in her balcony surrounded by vacant roads and empty buildings, following the 21-day lockdown. The butter girl can also be seen holding a piece of bread loaded with butter on it in an attempt to persuade people not only to stay at home but also to eat healthy during the lockdown.

Twitter impressed

Following the tweet by Amul, netizens were impressed with the concern and care showcased by the popular company towards its customers. People, however, did not hold back their gratitude towards their favourite dairy brand and showered the tweet with their appreciation and love for the company. Amul has undoubtedly, continued winning hearts all around the country.

Since posted, Amul's tweet has garnered over 1,600 likes with a retweet count of around 200. The utterly butterly delicious brand has continued to win over people since a very long time now, the tweets by the company are also spreading the magic. A few days back, Amul had also taken to Twitter to join in appreciating all the people working day and night to keep India free from the clutches of coronavirus. The tweet has since collected over 2,500 likes and nearly 400 retweets.

