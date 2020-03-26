Miley Cyrus Reveals She Suffered Anxiety Attacks During Self-isolation

Renowned singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus has revealed that she suffered a panic attack as she is in self-isolation in her mansion in the Coronavirus pandemic. She opened up about this in a recent interview. The singer went on to talk about her experience in self-isolation and how it has triggered several issues.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus Talks About Her Infamous Grammys 2008 Look; Says 'looked Completely Insane'

Talking about her time in self-quarantine, she said that she was sitting outside one night watching the stars as it was the only place where she felt safe. She was lying on the grass as she felt very lucky and fortunate. The Climb singer said that she felt fortunate because she lives in a place where she can still go out and take a walk. She then also admired the sheer beauty of nature around her. Miley then went on to talk about her panic attack and anxiety.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus Says She Stopped Going To Church Because Of How Her Gay Friends Were Treated

Also Read | Coronavirus: Singer Miley Cyrus Shares 'Hannah Montana' Video Amid 'day 2 Of Quarantine'

Miley Cyrus said that she started having a sense of fear, anxiety and panic and she started giving herself really cold feet. She started to feel very weird as her hands went cold and that’s when she realised that she is having a huge anxiety attack. The singer then remembered an exercise which her psychiatrist has used for the past 10 years. Talking about how to handle such attacks, she said that we have great tools but we never use them in the times of crisis.

The songwriter in the past has opened up about her anxiety issues and panic attacks. She had told a media house that she would have panic attacks even when she was a child actor. Miley added that she felt like throwing up and it would mostly happen a lot before her shows.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus' Unforgettable World Tours; From 'Best Of Both Worlds' Tour To 'Bangerz Tour'

Also Read | Miley Cyrus Goes Down The Memory Lane, Recollects How 'Hannah Montana' Predicted COVID-19

She then said that everyone knows about the tools but only when they are positive. She further said that she called her psychiatrist. She said that she needed to be reminded of the bright mind exercise. Miley then said she did the exercise and realised that it helped her a lot, so she needed to share this with everyone.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.