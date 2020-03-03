The Debate
Apple Co-founder Steve Wozniak Claims He Could Be 'patient Zero' For Coronavirus

US News

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak recently claimed that both, he and his wife Janet might be “patient zero” for the coronavirus in the US.

Apple Co-Founder claims to be 'patient zero' of coronavirus, clarifies later

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak recently claimed that both, he and his wife Janet might be “patient zero” for the coronavirus in the US. In a tweet posted on March 3, he wrote that his wife had a bad cough before adding that they had both returned from China in January and might be affected by the virus. 

Later, Janet while speaking to an American media outlet reportedly said that it was a false alarm adding that she was diagnosed with a sinus infection. According to media reports, Wozniak confirmed that it was the worst flu in their lives citing his condition in Las Vegas. The Tech Mogul was scheduled to make multiple appearances in Vegas right after returning from China but only made a couple out of them where did not speak at any as he had lost his voice, international media reported.

'The tweet was a joke' 

Later talking to international media, Wozniak said that their health was so bad that both of them could not move out of their bed for two days and stayed away from almost all in Vegas. He added that his wife was coughing blood and the hospital had already said that it wasn’t American flu. He then went on to say that there was no test of COVID-19 back then and that both of them had passed the other tests done by the CDC. 

Later, when Wozniak notified CDC about their worsening health condition, they sent back "boilerplate response" about washing his hands. However, he said that the possibility of coronavirus infection couldn’t be ruled out since CDC hadn’t tested them though he admitted that patient zero tweet was a joke.

