The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Stop Bullying': 9-year-old's Heartbreaking Story Leaves Netizens Emotional

What’s Viral

On February 19, Yarraka Bayles live-streamed a video of her son, Quaden who asks for a rope to kill himself due to constant bullying over his dwarfism.

Written By Aanchal Nigam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Stop Bullying

A heartbreaking story of a nine-year-old boy, Quaden Bayles took the internet by storm. His mother Yarraka Bayles shared a video of Quaden begging for a rope to kill himself due to bullying over his appearance as he is suffering from the most common form of dwarfism, Achondroplasia. From celebrities to friends and families, netizens worldwide united to show support to the little boy and shared their thoughts with the hashtag, “#WeStandWithYouQuaden”. Yarraka, who said that she is “tired” of dealing with such issues “every single day”, wanted to generate awareness on the “impacts of bullying”. In nearly five minutes, the Brisbane resident further said that “this could be your kid”.

Read - Hugh Jackman Responds To Video Of A Bullied Boy Who Wants To End His Life, Says 'I'm Here'

Twitter gets emotional

All internet users shared the clip of Quaden crying in agony over bullying at his school across social media platforms and shared their wishes. Most Twitter users were seen getting emotional and raise awareness against bullying and its impact. People were also seen calling him a “superman”, “hero”, while others were venting in anger against the bullies who made the little boy suicidal. 

Read -  'I'm Going To Kill Myself': 9-year-old With Dwarfism Breaks Down After Being Bullied

Read - 'Faith In Humanity Restored': 9-year-old Bully Victim Invited To NRL All Stars Match

Read - Monk, Bridges Lead Hornets Over Cold-shooting Bulls, 103-93

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PRASHNAT KISHOR IN AAP
BHUTAN PM'S APPEALS
SECURITY HEIGHTENED IN AHMEDABAD
KAMAL NATH ASKS FOR 'SABOOT'
SOUTHEE CASTLES SHAW
HILARIOUS SAFETY DRILL ON FLIGHT