'Stop Bullying': 9-year-old's Heartbreaking Story Leaves Netizens Emotional

A heartbreaking story of a nine-year-old boy, Quaden Bayles took the internet by storm. His mother Yarraka Bayles shared a video of Quaden begging for a rope to kill himself due to bullying over his appearance as he is suffering from the most common form of dwarfism, Achondroplasia. From celebrities to friends and families, netizens worldwide united to show support to the little boy and shared their thoughts with the hashtag, “#WeStandWithYouQuaden”. Yarraka, who said that she is “tired” of dealing with such issues “every single day”, wanted to generate awareness on the “impacts of bullying”. In nearly five minutes, the Brisbane resident further said that “this could be your kid”.

Twitter gets emotional

All internet users shared the clip of Quaden crying in agony over bullying at his school across social media platforms and shared their wishes. Most Twitter users were seen getting emotional and raise awareness against bullying and its impact. People were also seen calling him a “superman”, “hero”, while others were venting in anger against the bullies who made the little boy suicidal.

Shame on those of you who have stooped so low to abuse this child

To Quaden: you don’t realise the amount of love for you around the world : from your own country to mine (UK) We are with you ❤️#QuadenBayles pic.twitter.com/uFp8B8ost8 — Ruth Cross (@RuthCross68) February 21, 2020

I just wanted to share an update on Quaden Bayles. I just spoke to his amazing mom, Yarraka, over the phone. She has graciously accepted my invitation to come to Singapore for an all-expenses-paid vacation so Quaden can learn martial arts at EVOLVE. https://t.co/Eoyzai2hUC — Chatri Sityodtong (@yodchatri) February 21, 2020

This 9 year old says he wants to die because he’s being bullied. Bullied because of his disability because the others think he looks “different”. He’s just a child who deserves to be happy. We must tell kids disability does make us different from the rest. pic.twitter.com/yjJKKg3bGz — Henry Fraser (@henryfraser0) February 21, 2020

I’m hoping my lovely followers in Australia will somehow bring this to the attention of my pal, #QuadenBayles. Hang in there, Quaden! You’ve got more friends than you know. I was bullied a lot as a kid. We’ve all been there. Go, Quaden! https://t.co/yZJs5Rd5F6 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 21, 2020

The world is behind you

The @celtics are behind you Champ



Love the jersey, Why don’t we get you to one of our games. ☘️



Front row seat 🙌#QuadenBayles#WestandwithQuaden pic.twitter.com/Yipd52uT29 — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) February 20, 2020

#QuadenBayles #stopbullying Nothing but love for you young man. You've got a mate here in Melbs if you wanna shoot hoops. Keep showing the bullies how strong you are. Real strength is the courage to be who you are! — Andy Brady (@AndyTourist1982) February 21, 2020

I’m really not the one to get emotional but the video of the young lad #quadenBayles has me pissed because at 9 years old your life should be carefree not driven to breaking point — motivation 💵🛫💯 (@PisbackW) February 21, 2020

Dear Quaden, We humans are flawed beings and as much as we are different, we all have the same basic needs. We all seek shelter, food, safety, and companionship. We need to be better. One day you will emerge stronger from this and be a force for all things good #QuadenBayles — William Brown (@william131998) February 21, 2020

#QuadenBayles you rock dude, and don't let anyone on this planet say other wise. Stay strong. — Greg Harvey (@VampireG) February 21, 2020

Witnessing #QuadenBayles smile is one of the few things left in life that gives me pleasure.#EndBullying @SenSanders @SenWarren — Alex Chang (@Alex_LChang) February 21, 2020

My 8 yr old boy has a msg for you, Quaden. A thousand hugs from Singapore 🇸🇬 #standwithquaden #QuadenBayles pic.twitter.com/k3koyxCT4h — Izhar Roslan (@Eazhar) February 21, 2020

