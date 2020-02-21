'I'm Going To Kill Myself': 9-year-old With Dwarfism Breaks Down After Being Bullied

A helpless mother recently shared a video of her son who got suicidal due to constant bullying over his dwarfism. On February 19, Yarraka Bayles live-streamed a video of her child, Quaden Bayles who lives with the most common form of dwarfism, Achondroplasia. In the heartbreaking clip, the nine-year-old can be seen crying in agony and asking for a rope to kill himself. Yarraka, who said that she is “tired” of dealing with such issues “every single day”, wanted to generate awareness on the “impacts of bullying”. In nearly five minutes, the Brisbane resident further said that “this could be your kid”.

Love showered for Quaden Bayles

Immediately after the video was shared on Facebook by the Murri mother, support and wishes poured in from all over the world. People not only felt anger over the little boy's suffering but others also took a stand to further share his story. Quaden was called a “hero” and more people sympathised with the mother who confessed to being “helpless”. The video has now received more than 18 million views with thousands of people starting a trend 'we stand with you Quaden' including celebrities. From strangers to friends and family, everyone reached out to help the little boy, Quaden Bayles who was struggling with the environment at his school including the Indigenous NRL All Stars. The entire team invited the nine-year-old boy to lead them out at match at Cbus Super Stadium expressing that they stand in support for Quaden.

The Indigenous #NRLAllStars have invited 9-year-old Quaden Bayles, a victim of bullying, to lead them out this Saturday night ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UcXhNt3QKF — NRL (@NRL) February 20, 2020

Victim of bullying

While talking to a local media outlet, Yarraka explained how Quaden did not want to go to school on February 19. However, since the principal called them to inform that Brisbane Bullets were coming at the campus, Quaden went and when Yarraka along with her daughter and granddaughter went to pick him, they noticed that one of his classmates was “patting him on the head and making references to his height”.

When Yarraka and Quaden exchanged signals if he was fine, the nine-year-old confessed that he wasn't. But he did not want his mother to make a scene. However, Yarraka reportedly could see that “he was very uncomfortable”. When the mother took her son to talk things off, that is when she started filming the reaction of the nine-year-old was asking for a rope to kill himself. Since the video was live-streamed on her Facebook account, a gigantic wave of support has surrounded her, and Quaden.

Most people wanted to let the Bayles know that they are with them and raised their voice against bullying. People who own different kinds of businesses have offered their help to make Quaden “feel better”. In the reaction to the same video, the NRL All Stars team decided to invite the little boy to lead them at Saturday night's match.

While some people also expressed their anger on the school community, according to Yarrakas interview, she does not place blame on anyone and has opted homeschooling for her child. However, the story of Quaden that started with a “heartbreaking” video changed into his “priceless smile” with the support of NRL. The team even shared a picture with the boy and most internet users applauded the team, and the “courageous” Quaden and said that “faith in humanity is restored”.

