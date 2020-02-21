Hugh Jackman Responds To Video Of A Bullied Boy Who Wants To End His Life, Says 'I'm Here'

One can never underestimate the power of the internet and social media. Recently, a video of a schoolboy went viral on the internet. In the video, the schoolboy can be seen talking about him thinking of ending his life. In the video, a 9-year-old schoolboy from Australia is seen crying.

The boy suffers from dwarfism and is seen crying in the video after being bullied in school. The boy, Quaden Bayles, is seen in his uniform and is repeatedly saying that he wants to end his life. His mother has shot the video of him. In an interview, she also revealed that he has attempted to end his life before multiple times.

After the video started doing the rounds on the internet, it reached a worldwide audience. Australian actor Hugh Jackman also came across the video and reached out to the boy with a heartfelt and powerful message.

He appealed to the boy that he is stronger than he knows and no matter what, he has always got a friend in him. He also urged his fans to be kind to each other and bullying is not at all okay. He also went on to say that life is hard enough and always remember that every person one encounters is facing some kind of battles so be kind. Hugh Jackman captioned the video as, “Quaden – you’ve got a friend in me.”

After Hugh Jackman’s response, many celebrities showed their support to Quaden. The list includes some very big names like Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and former wrestler and actor Mick Foley. Hugh Jackman’s heart winning video has earned him huge respect from his fans all around the world

