Stray Cat Asks Human For ‘few Drops Of Water’, Video Melts Hearts

Cat video always tend to leave netizens heart warmed and a recent clip of the furry animal asking for water has left internet users in awe. Shared by IFS Susanta Nanda on July 4, the video shows a cat pawing a ‘hooman’ and asking for ‘few drops of water’. The 14-second-clip shows a cute cat sitting on a rock and slowly reaching out to the human standing with a plastic water bottle right next to it.

With some gentle pawing and sniffing around, the cat subtly ‘asks’ the human for some water. As only the hands of the unidentified person are visible, one can see the human cupping his hands and pouring the water on his palms so the cat can quench its thirst.

Few drops of water is all that it takes to be humane🙏



The way cat asked for it melted me.... pic.twitter.com/DCi5gYxSQA — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 4, 2020

Netizens call the human a ‘supreme soul’

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 10,000 times. With nearly 1,700 likes and several comments, internet users can’t get over how politely the cat asked for water. While several netizens called the human a ‘supreme soul’ for his ‘friendliness’, others wrote that the video melted their heart. One internet user also added, “We don't deserve our animals”.

😻🤗😻

Blessed are the ones who can see reflections of the Supreme Soul (Krishna for me, others may call it differently) in every living being!🙏🏼 — സാപ്പിടും സെൽവൻ (@sapselv) July 4, 2020

Looks like the cat is familiar with the visitors carrying cold water in such bottles. Clever! 😊 — Syncretic (@3rd_Handle) July 4, 2020

Wow, sense of politeness is unparalleled — Incognito.global.Protagonist (@Peace_or_Punch) July 4, 2020

compassion and friendliness go hand in hand — atul m. gotsurve अतुल म. गोतसुर्वे (@atulgotsurve) July 4, 2020

Can I trouble you for some water, good sir? — Dhruv Stormblessed (@Dhruvesh_p) July 4, 2020

