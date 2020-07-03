AR Rahman Shares Video Of Visually Impaired Girl Playing Song From 'Cobra'; Fans React

Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra movie has been grabbing headlines for quite some time now. Recently, the movie's music director, AR Rahman shared a video of a visually impaired girl playing a Cobra song on a synthesiser. Here's what it is about.

Rahman shares video of visually impaired girl playing Thumni Thullal from Cobra

A visually impaired girl who has been identified as Sahana Niren is a singer as well as a pianist. In the video posted by AR Rahman on Twitter, she played the tune of the hit song from Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra, Thumbi Thullal. Rahman shared the video with the caption "sweet" along with a flower emoji. Take a look:

Sahana Niren, who also holds several records, managed to impress netizens too. Her video of playing the Thumbi Thullal song went viral in no time as appreciation and praises poured in for her. Check out the comments here:

Talent always comes first...kudos to you grl...n thanks rehman sir for sis opportunity.....long live..... — Unnati Parira (@UParira) July 2, 2020

sooooooo good😘 — swifdazz (@RaginiBhatnaga7) July 2, 2020

God bless u dear — RAGHAVANVIJAY. N (@NRaghavanvijay) July 2, 2020

Wow. Such an amazing talent kid. So sweet to watch her performance 👌 — KHAJA MOHIDDIN (@KHAJAMO86120258) July 1, 2020

The producer of Chiyaan Vikram's Cobra movie, Lalit Kumar has even gifted an audio studio recorded to Sahana Niren. He was highly impressed by the little girl's skill. Take a look:

Thumbi Thullal song from Cobra movie has been sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Nakul Abhyankar. As stated earlier, the song has been composed by the ace composer, AR Rahman. Watch the video of Thumbi Thullal here:

In other news, Cobra movie's filmmaker, Ajay Gnanamuthu has decided to take a 40% pay cut for the movie. According to statements released by the makers, the decision was taken to support the production which might have suffered due to the lockdown in the country. Cobra movie is Ajay Gnanamuthu's first collaboration with Chiyaan Vikram while it is the latter's third collaboration with AR Rahman.

In an interview with a daily portal, Ajay Gnanamuthu said that although he cannot reveal much about Chiyaan Vikram's role in the movie, he can say this that the role is of the most "challenging" one yet. Cobra movie also marks the film debut of Indian cricketer, Irrfan Pathan who will play an antagonist in the movie. The movie is produced by 7 Screen Studio together with Viacom 18 Studios.

Image credit: AR Rahman Twitter, AR Rahman Instagram

