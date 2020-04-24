International Sculpture Day 2020: Know About Sudarsan Pattnaik, The Famous Sand Artist

International Sculpture Day is a worldwide celebration of Sculpture which is done annually on the last Saturday of April every year. International Sculpture Day 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow i.e. on April 25. The day was established by the International Sculpture Centre. It aims at spreading awareness and appreciation of all the sculptures created by various communities all across the globe.

International Sculpture Day History

During the inaugural International Sculpture Day in the year 2015, over 50 events were conducted across 12 countries which included the USA, England, China, Germany and more. During the second year of International Sculpture Day, over 200 events were held across 20 different countries. The types of events conducted included workshops, sculpture scavenger hunts, competitions, artist talk and more.

International Sculpture Day 2020: Sudarsan Pattnaik

This International Sculpture day 2020, know more about India’s popular sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik. He has been a recipient of hundreds of honourable accolades including the Padma Shri award by the Government of India in 2014. International Sculpture Day 2020 celebrates the contribution of artists like Sudarsan Pattnaik and many more.

Sudarsan Pattnaik is a recognised Indian Sand Artist throughout the world. He was born to a poor family in the Holy Land of Prabhu Shri Jagannath in Puri, Odisha. He has represented India in 60 international sand sculptures championships and festivals all around the world.

Sudarsan, through his art, tries to create awareness in the national and international arena about world peace, global warming, AIDS, HIV. He has often been spotted raising awareness to save endangered wildlife species through his sand art for which he has always received widespread media coverage.

This International Day 2020 have a look at a few sand sculptures made by Sudarsan Pattnaik:

(Image Source: Sudarsan Pattnaik Instagram)

(Image Source: Sudarsan Pattnaik Instagram)

(Image Source: Sudarsan Pattnaik Instagram)

