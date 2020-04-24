The Weeknd's Evolution As An Artist From His Debut Album 'Trilogy' To 'After Hours'; Read

The Weeknd is counted amongst the most popular international artists across the globe currently. The journey of The Weeknd from rags to riches is quite inspirational. The Starboy singer made quite an impact in 2011 when he launched his first album Trilogy.

Post, that every track of The Weeknd has turned out to be a massive hit. In fact, The Weeknd's latest album titled After Hours is already a chartbuster, within hours of its release, the track Alone Again from the album became viral. Fans can't stop gushing about. Talking about The Weeknd's After Hours, let's take a look at remarkable evolution of the Die For You singer.

The Weeknd's evolution from his debut album till date

Born and bought up in a broken family, no one would have ever thought that, one day this boy from Toronto, Ontario will be a singing sensation. Initially, The Weeknd used to upload his R&B music on YouTube, without revealing his identity. Then slowly with time, when he realised that his work is appreciated. That's when he released House of Balloons, Echoes of Silence, and Thursday.

Post-release, when fans loved his work, The After Hours singer re-launched the compilation of his dark songs in the form of his first album Trilogy.

To his amazement, the Trilogy turned out to be a triple-platinum album in America, and stardom came along. That's when he things went right, and soon The Weeknd released his fresh debut album with all new songs in it, Kiss Land in the year 2013. Rest as they say is history.

One by one all his albums were commercial successes, but it was his 2016 album Starboy, and he bagged his first Grammy in the category of Best Urban Contemporary Album. The Weeknd is a recipient of a whopping three Grammy Award, and with the way his current album After Hours is performing, he could probably win many more. Check out the track.

With After Hours, we can definitely say The Weeknd is back and how. After Hours is unarguably one of his best works ever. The reason why Blinding Lights has been on top of Hot 100 for over a month now. His album After Hours was No.1 track on the Billboards list for an astonishing three weeks. The man is truly an inspiration, and so is his journey of becoming "nobody to somebody".

