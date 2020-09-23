Student Stages Abduction To Escape Lectures, Netizens Have Mixed Reactions

In a bid to bunk online classes, a student staged his own kidnapping with the help of his friends. A hilarious video of the incident shows everyone including his professor left flabbergasted after some masked men abduct him mid-class. The 23-second video was shared on Twitter by a user named ‘Blay’ and has been viewed over 2.7 million times.

Shared on September 22, the video shows an online class taking place on zoom. As the video progresses, a few intruders, all with their faces covered, enter the scene and kidnap the student, named ‘Tyler’. The incident leaves, his the professor stunned as he asks his pupils if they saw Tyler getting kidnapped while others continue to giggle.

They staged a kidnapping to get him out of lectures. This is real friendship goals 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zHrFtf7URS — Blay 🇬🇭🇨🇮 (@Blayofficial) September 21, 2020

They staged a kidnapping to get him out of lectures. This is real friendship goals, the user wrote while sharing the video. “Damn this blew up” added another. “Y'all do a lot to skip the classes you paid for” read another comment. Meanwhile, another user joked, “Lil girl up too busy tweaking and checking if she’s alive” "Must be fun to live in a country where this is considered a prank. Here in Mexico teachers have seen their students being robbed/kidnapped FOR REAL through zoom. Yikes, " read another comment.

Must be fun to live in a country where this is consider a prank. Here in Mexico teachers have seen their students being robbed/kidnapped FOR REAL through zoom. Yikes. — Maquiavela (@Petricoreada) September 22, 2020

Teacher: “Did you guys just see Tyler get kidnapped?”



Students: 🤷🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/RJuiBpQXmx — Baptist (@baptist0007) September 22, 2020

When the staff catches me scanning a PS5 as a bag of skittles — Mugen Club ⭐️ (@MUGENthe9th) September 22, 2020

Tyler and his homeboys once they got outside the door lol pic.twitter.com/Av8EyAtUV9 — Miss I be everywhere (@nysendolo2) September 22, 2020

Teacher dies on Zoom call

A 46-year-old college professor in Argentina, who had been experiencing coronavirus symptoms, reportedly died while conducting an online lecture. Paola de Simone, who was a professor of government and international relations at the Universidad Argentina de la Empresa in Buenos Aires, died on September 2, according to the university’s Twitter statement.

Simone was teaching on Zoom when her students sensed that she was struggling to breathe. According to Argentina’s local media outlet, the students even asked the professor for the address so they could call an ambulance, however, she said ‘I can’t’ before passing out.

