Where Is The Amusement Park In PUBG Mobile And How To Locate It On The Map?

PUBG Mobile recently rolled out a new update, 0.17.0, on March 3 which came with a bundle of new features. Of the many exciting features, PUBG Mobile also promised to bring a new Amusement Park starting March 12. The Amusement Park mode has finally arrived and allows players to experience all the fun of being at an amusement park without having to leave Classic Erangel.

What is an Amusement Park in PUBG?

When you are in the Amusement Park Mode, you will be able to see the old school amusement parks at three different locations on the Classic Erangel map. You will not be required to do anything as they will randomly appear on the Classic Erangel map. Once you enter any of these three zones, you will be able to explore a number of arcade machines, wingsuit machines, karabiner 98 kurz, first aid kits, painkillers, bandages and a lot more. You will also find a reverse bungee jump with this update which will let you launch yourself into the air while allowing yourself to use a parachute and glide again.

Here is a look at how the Amusement Park will appear on the map. The three zones marked with red circles on the map below represent the Amusement Park.

Image credits: YouTube | ShubhGamerz

This is what the Amusement looks like once you arrive at the location.

Image credits: YouTube | ShubhGamerz

How to get the Amusement park mode on your phone?

If you are unable to find the new Amusement park feature on your device, you will need to update to the latest version of PUBG Mobile. The installation will take up approximately 1.69 GB of storage space on Android, and 1.95 GB of storage space for installation on iOS devices. Users on different versions will not be able to invite others, so please update to the latest version as soon as possible.

Image credits: PUBG Official and ShubhGamerz