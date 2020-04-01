COVID-19: Teddy Bear Hunt Keeps Kids Happily Distracted Amid Lockdown

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, parents are working hard to keep their children safe indoors and engrossed in various funfilled activities so that they do not feel bored or stuck at home. In a bid to keep young children happily occupied, parents from across the world are sharing pictures of stuffed toys on their social media timelines as they participate in teddy bear hunts in their neighbourhood.

The viral game

In the viral challenge, families have placed teddy bears and toys on the window sills of their homes for the neighbourhood kids to spot as they go out for a walk with their parents. The game is inspired by Michael Rosen's book We Are Going On the Bear Hunt". Now the rules of the game are very simple; children while going on a walk with their family or parents have to spot the teddy bears in their vicinity.

'Teddy Bear Hunt'

As the teddy bear hunt gained popularity, several social media users shared pictures of their neighborhood where they spotted teddy bears being placed on the windows of houses. One of the users shared a collage of pictures on her Twitter handle and extended her thanks to the parent who came up with this idea in this hour of panic. The Twitter user also explained how difficult and heartbreaking it is for her to explain to her little toddler why playdates aren’t allowed anymore.

Uni says hello from her window in California pic.twitter.com/9hsQuO1fs3 — Monica Prelle (@monicaprelle) March 22, 2020

As game spread across the neighbourhoods, netizens from all around the world also stormed the comment section on the post with pictures of teddy bears that were spotted by them in their own vicinity. One of the users from California shared a picture of a colorful teddy bear sitting and relaxing on a window with an amazing picturesque background which is just beautiful. Another user shared a picture of a soft toy which was placed inside a tree by her child. Spotting it inside the tree trunk, the user her gratitude for everyone participating in the game.

Found this one over the weekend in Fairy Lake, Newmarket pic.twitter.com/xu9BmRb9Wz — Jennifer Jeffries (@Mrs_Jeffries) March 24, 2020

Sign for healthcare and essential service workers and a teddy bear (for #goingonabearhunt ) in our window - made and put up by my #waywarddaughter 🇨🇦❤️👍 @PennyDaflos pic.twitter.com/uB0koVZA6D — Pacificnorthwestkate (@pnwkate) March 26, 2020



Apart from this, one of the users shared a picture of the soft toy being placed on a window with a message of solidarity in these testing times and encouraged the neighbours to keep up in their fight against the deadly virus. He also mentioned that it was his daughter who decided to put the signboard with the teddy bear on the window.