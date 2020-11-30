'Successful Chase By India': Love-struck Twitter Declares Alternate Result In Australia

Australia thrashed India in the second ODI and took an unassailable 2-0 series lead after the majestic Steve Smith produced another master-class in the form of a 64-ball 104 in Sydney on Sunday. While Australia and India were fighting the on-field battle, there was a man who succeeded to find his life partner in the stands at Sydney Cricket Ground.

'Was this the riskiest play of the night?'

A man wearing an Indian team jersey went down on one knee and proposed to his lover while the visitors were chasing the mammoth target. The girl was supporting the home side as she was donning the yellow colour t-shirt. The girl accepted the proposal as the commentators and the players enjoyed a light-hearted moment in the match. Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell congratulated the couple by applauding them from the field.

Was this the riskiest play of the night? 💍



She said yes - and that's got @GMaxi_32's approval! 👏 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/7vM8jyJ305 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 29, 2020

Apart from congratulating the couple, several Twitter users had laughter riot as the video clip of the man proposing the woman went viral. One Twitter user commented that in this series, this is the only time "India has won something", among other reactions.

Have a look at few of the reactions:

His Indian parents watching this on TV 🤭😂 pic.twitter.com/Gpt8nl7U5m — vjay (@vjaybalaji) November 29, 2020

Only here india winning the match over australia 😂😂 — Abbas Syed (@smollboy_abby) November 29, 2020

Aaj ka Man of the Match toh yehi tha bhidu. pic.twitter.com/S5Eq2Jv85E — Vipul Goyal (@HumorouslyVipul) November 29, 2020

Indian guy at the immigration counter 😂pic.twitter.com/mlfbgUYFdM — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 29, 2020

The most successful chase by an Indian in Australia. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/G1djdAR6hp — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) November 29, 2020

The only Indian who bowled a maiden over in this match pic.twitter.com/mlfbgUYFdM — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) November 29, 2020

Batting first, Australia rode on five fifty-plus scores including Smith's express knock, to post an imposing 389 for four against a lacklustre India side. This was the Australian run-machine's fifth century against India in the 50-over format and second on the trot after his ton in the series-opener, which came off 66 deliveries. A target of 390 proved to be too much for India as they were stopped at 338 for nine, with captain Virat Kohli (89) and KL Rahul (76) finishing as their main contributors in what turned out to be another forgettable outing for the visitors.

