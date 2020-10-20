Swiggy gives 'foodie twist' to periodic table , says 'you know it by heart'

Indian food aggregator Swiggy took to social media has posted a unique but ubiquitous Periodic Table. Giving a “foodie twist” to the rather mundane chemistry table, Swiggy posted a “Periodic table of snacks”. Writing along with the picture, the company explained that the table might not have been taught in schools but “we bet you know it by heart!”

Much like the original periodic table, Swiggy’s innovative creation codes all food items in various symbols. For instance, Gulab Jamun is coded as Gj , while Fries is coded as Fr. The table includes snacks from Indian as well as western cuisines. Not only it has special codes for south Indian dishes like Upma and Idli, it also has specific symbols for Sandwiches, Salads and Momos.

"Good one"

The post caught the attention of several users and influencers, creating a buzz on social media. Since shared, it has received over 2,147 likes and variety of comments. Demanding the inclusion of kebab in the table a user wrote, “Good one! But how can you not include kebabs ?? “ While playing along, another user wrote, “Why isn't panipuri a noble snack but poha somehow is? Kari ninda.” Referring to snack replacing of Noble gas in the colum. Yet another user joked, “That empty box is for chutney?”

Recently, Swiggy launched a campaign called ‘Naale Baa’ in Bengaluru to create buzz around its latest offering Instamart, which promises to deliver groceries in 30- 45 minutes. ‘Naale Baa’ means ‘Come Tomorrow’ in Kannada as Swiggy tries to promote the launch of Instamart in Bangalore by tapping into nostalgia and folklore. Swiggy Instamart has been launched with the aim to address the unmet grocery needs of the time-pressed urban consumer. The campaign's objective is to connect with today’s consumers and give a simple solution to their fears of having to wait for delivery slots the next-day.

