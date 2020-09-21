Swiggy Launches ‘Naale Baa’ Campaign In Bengaluru To Promote Instamart

India’s food aggregator Swiggy has launched a campaign called ‘Naale Baa’ in Bengaluru to create buzz around its latest offering Instamart, which promises to deliver groceries in 30- 45 minutes. ‘Naale Baa’ means ‘Come Tomorrow’ in Kannada as Swiggy tries to promote the launch of Instamart in Bangalore by tapping into nostalgia and folklore.

Swiggy Instamart has been launched with the aim to address the unmet grocery needs of the time-pressed urban consumer. The campaign's objective is to connect with today’s consumers and give a simple solution to their fears of having to wait for delivery slots the next-day.

The campaign derives inspiration from Bengaluru’s Naale Baa - an urban legend that enveloped Bengaluru in a blanket of fear in the 1990s, long before the city became India's Silicon Valley. As the myth goes, a witch would roam the streets of the city at night, knocking on the door of houses. The residents came up with the idea of writing "Naale Baa" outside the doors and the walls of their homes to send her away from their doorstep.

The belief was that she reads it and returns the next day only to find the same message again, and the cycle repeats. The popular Bollywood movie Stree was also based on this concept. Swiggy used this pop culture reference and leveraged the idea to summarise customers' modern-day nightmares - ‘No delivery slots available today’.

This has caught the attention of several users and influencers, creating a buzz on social media. The suspense was revealed the next day on Swiggy’s social media handle and through flyers in newspapers. According to Swiggy, the campaign reached over 50k impressions with an engagement of over 30k within 24 hours of the launch.

Check out some of the tweets:

My curiosity and common sense arguing just to find out, is #NaaleBaa back again? Who else got this, guys? pic.twitter.com/hDoKQtvxlh — Micro-ambitious (@pal36) September 17, 2020

Now, cooking my own narration of #NaaleBaa in the head. Had talked about it a lot with my Bangalorean friends but hearing about it again, does really make some sense? ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/15KtvYdGpB — Raju PP (@rajupp) September 17, 2020

