Swiggy Launches Instamart In Gurugram, Customers All Praise For Surprise Gifts

India’s food aggregator Swiggy launched Instamart, a quick groceries and daily essentials delivery service within 45 minutes, in Gurugram on August 10. While groceries can now be ordered online at the tip of your fingers, getting them to your doorstep within minutes is the ultimate cherry on top.

"Swiggy Instamart will be available in Gurugram from today onwards and can be accessed through the ‘Instamart’ tile within the Swiggy app," the company said in a statement.

Through Instamart, Swiggy wants to introduce the convenience grocery category in India with the fastest deliveries in the segment and day and night serviceability. Swiggy is currently testing Instamart to see how it augments its consumer promise of enabling unparalleled convenience by making grocery delivery more instant and delightful.

The food aggregator said that a wide assortment across categories such as instant meals, snacks, ice creams, beverages, fruits & vegetables will be made available. Swiggy Instamart has been launched with the aim to address the unmet grocery needs of the time-pressed urban consumer. Swiggy also confirmed that it will be launching such services in other cities soon.

The new service available for Swiggy consumers in Gurgoan has already found a few customers who couldn't stop praising it on Twitter. Customers shared photos and videos of the delivery items and praised Swiggy for giving sending unordered items as gifts on the launch day.

“It’s the first time we have come home. We didn’t want to come empty-handed,” read the box which contained Dairy Milk Silk, Paper Boat drink, and Hawaiian Barbecue Cheese Popcorn.

Check out tweets from some of the customers:

Hve rcvd many items that I never ordered or items being missed from the order but this was absolutely wonderful pkg delivered by @swiggy_in Happy Birthday Swiggy. To many more quick, sometimes mismanaged and mostly time & tummy saviour deliveries. #HBDSwiggyIndia pic.twitter.com/kpVdVXmUU5 — Sonal Prabha Mohan (@SonalPrabhaM) August 10, 2020

Ordered groceries from Swiggy instamart and the order arrived with this special box. So, it's not just super fast deliveries, they are experts at super sweet surprises, too. Loving it, @swiggy_in 💙 pic.twitter.com/wbFn60AB8q — Shivangi Sinha (@TheGhazalRani) August 10, 2020

What a wonderful #Unbox experience from one of our #lockdown lifelines.

And a brilliant way to launch a new service.

Thank you @swiggy_in! pic.twitter.com/sqNPCcxwS7 — J. Vikram Bakshi (@jvbakshi) August 10, 2020

