Swiggy Shares 'Work From Home Vs Work From Office' Post, Netizens Relate

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on peoples' lives, from altering lifestyle choices to reshaping working culture, everything has changed in the past eight months or so. Employees across the world have been asked to work from home (WFH), which some find absolutely hectic because of the increased pressure from employers. Swiggy, Indian's largest food-delivery app has shared a post regarding this blazing issue that netizens say is very relatable.

"Kaam khatam hi ni hunda (The work is never-ending)" Swiggy captioned the with a crying face emoji. The post that Swiggy shared on September 11 shows the difference between working from the office and working from home. The work from the office section has just six slots reserved for five different tasks - breakfast, lunch, home, dinner along with work. However, the work from the home section shows a never-ending schedule of work, work, and work.

'So, so true'

The post has garnered more than 5,000 likes since it was shared 22 hours ago on Instagram. Netizens have flooded the post with comments calling it very relatable with some even sharing jokes of their own. One user equated working from home (WFH) as work from hell, while another wrote, "so, so true". One individual used famous dialogue from Vicky Kaushal-starrer Masaan to give a twist to the Swiggy caption writing, "Yeh kaam khatam kahe nahi hota bea?".

