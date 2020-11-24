'Symbol Of Hope': Panda Cub At Smithsonian National Zoo Named Xiao Qi Ji After Online Poll

Officials at the Smithsonian National Zoo have finally come up with a name for the cub born on August 21. The name given to the cub would be Xiao Qi Ji, which means ‘little miracle’. This newborn cub was born to a giant panda named Mei Xiang whose name literally translates to 'Beautiful Heart'. Mei Xiang is the oldest giant panda in the United States and the second oldest Panda in the world.

Name decided for Panda cub

According to the release of the official website this was one of the four Mandarin Chinese names that were offered for a public online vote from November 16 to November 20. The release read, “Giant pandas are an international symbol of endangered wildlife and hope, and Xiao Qi Ji’s birth offered the world a much-needed moment of joy amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. His name reflects the extraordinary circumstances under which he was born and celebrates the collaboration between colleagues who strive to conserve this species”.

Steve Monfort, John and Adrienne Mars Director of the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute said that connecting people around the world is the cornerstone of the mission to conserve and protect giant pandas for coming generations. They said, “Like many who have followed our giant panda cub since his birth last summer, I tune into the Giant Panda Cam from time to time. Watching Xiao Qi Ji always puts a smile on my face. We are grateful that those who share in our joy have helped us pick the perfect name for our panda cub”.

Giant Panda Mei Xiang gave birth to a cub at 6:35 pm on August 21 at the age of 22 years. According to the press release from the Smithsonian National Zoo, Mei Xiang started cradling, cuddling and caring for the cub immediately. The animal care staff of the Smithsonian National Zoo could witness the birth of the cub via the Panda Cam and even heard the cub vocalise soon after the birth. The Smithsonian National Zoo is currently providing regular updates on Mei Xiang's heath and her newborn via social media as well as their live panda cam feed.

