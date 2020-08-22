Smithsonian National Zoo's Giant Panda 'Beautiful Heart' Gives Birth To 3rd Cub In US

The Smithsonian National Zoo, United States, announced the arrival of 'a precious giant panda cub'. This newborn cub was born to a giant panda named Mei Xiang whose name literally translates to 'Beautiful Heart'. Mei Xiang is the oldest giant panda in the United States and the second oldest Panda in the world. She has previously mothered three cubs named Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei.

🐼❤️ See and listen to the joyous moment when our giant panda cub was born at 6:35 p.m.! The animal care team reports mom Mei Xiang and cub appear to be doing well. #PandaStory #PandaCubdates pic.twitter.com/An1wx3FZG8 — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) August 22, 2020

Mei Xiang gives birth again

Giant Panda Mei Xiang gave birth to a cub at 6:35 pm on August 21 at the age of 22 years. According to the press release from the Smithsonian National Zoo, Mei Xiang started cradling, cuddling and caring for the cub immediately. The animal care staff of the Smithsonian National Zoo could witness the birth of the cub via the Panda Cam and even heard the cub vocalise soon after the birth. The Smithsonian National Zoo is currently providing regular updates on Mei Xiang's heath and her newborn via social media as well as their live panda cam feed.

According to the release, once the Smithsonian National Zoo staff are able to retrieve the cub, the veterinarian will conduct a neonatal exam but the sex of the cub will not be determined until later. Director of the Smithsonian National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute Steve Monfort, John and Adrienne Mars said that due to Mei Xiang's age the chances of her being able to birth a cub were slim but they anyways gave it a shot. They attributed the successful attempt to the expertise of the Giant Panda animal care and science teams who aided in the conservation of the species.

The veterinarians of the Zoo confirmed Mei Xiang's pregnancy after they saw images of a developing skeletal structure and strong blood flow within her uterus during an ultrasound on August 14 and August 17 as per the official release. The Zoo veterinarians and reproductive scientists from the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institue artificially inseminated Mei Xiang on March 22 with the frozen semen from Tian Tian. Following this, the experts noticed a rise in the progesterone levels in her body while testing her urine samples. In July Mei Xiang started exhibiting behaviours consistent with pregnancy says the release.

Earlier, Mei Xiang gave birth to 3 cubs before they were moved to China as per the Smithsonian National Zoo’s cooperative breeding agreement with the China Wildlife Conservation Association. She gave birth to Tai Shan in 2005, Bao Bao in 2013 ad Bei Bei in 2015. All the cubs moved to China when they were 4 years old as per the terms of the agreement.

