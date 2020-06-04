Panda Cub Joyfully Plays With Mother In Berlin Zoo, Netizens Delighted

Pandas have never failed to win people's hearts, especially when it comes to their miniature versions. Recently, an adorable clip of a baby panda adorably playing with its mother has left netizens in awe. The clip was posted on Facebook by the Berlin zoo to celebrate the adorable cubs of Germany's only panda, Meng Meng.

Main attraction of the zoo

The video clip shows Pit the panda cub, one of the twins born to Meng Meng, rolling around with his mother while his twin brother Paule climbs up the tree to take a nap. Pit also hinders his mother as she moves to take a bath in the burning heat. According to reports, both the cubs were born in August 2019 and since then have become the main attraction of the zoo.

Meanwhile, the joyful clip has left many delighted garnering over six thousand likes and over three hundred comments till now. One user wrote, "Thanks for the nice video .... the two are really cute," while another wrote, "Happy animals. Not just in the wild. another comment read, " Yet another user opined that "he likes to play with his mom." "When I am in Berlin, I absolutely have to go there", read another comment.

This comes as the Australian Reptile Park recently introduced the ‘first koala joey of the season'. Taking to social media, the park released a video of a baby koala popping out of its ‘mum pouch to say hello’. The authorities even informed that the keepers decided to name the joey Ash as it is the first koala born at the park since the bushfires.

In the video, one can see a koala clinging onto a tree. As a keeper approached the koala mom, she immediately clutched the person. While the keeper and the koala enjoy some precious moments together, the video then reveals the Joey popping out of the koala mom. One can see, the baby koala looking curiously at the new world. The video then ends with the staff weighing the mother koala, who turned out to be in perfect health.

