Taiwan man sells PS5 at 'cheapest price' after wife finds out it isn't air purifier

A man in Taiwan was coerced into selling his PlayStation 5 gaming console after his wife discovered that it was not an air purifier. The rather surprising tale was shared on Instagram by the buyer of the console who, out of curiosity, asked the seller the reason behind its low price. Answering the question “with bitterness in his eyes,” the seller replied, “it’s my wife who wants to sell it”.

Narrating the story in the post, the buyer of the console, named polishman.jinwu wrote, “Yesterday, I went to buy PS5 in person. After arriving early to the meeting place, I called the seller. He then said that he was left aghast after he found that the voice on phone was of a woman. He explained that although the price of the gaming console was the “cheapest”, he could still sense an eagerness in the voice to sell it at earliest.

'The woman can tell the difference'

He then reckoned that it was after the call that he saw the other party- a middle-aged man who looked like a typical electric player-arrived at the meeting spot. “Where did you buy this one?”, buyer Jin Wu asked. To which the man replied that he bought it from Pchome, which is an online retailer. “Why do you want to sell it?," he then asked. After being silent for two seconds.... , the man then replied, “That's what my wife wants to sell... The women can still tell the difference between PS5 and air filter.”

Read: PlayStation 5 Games For 2021: New Need For Speed And Battlefield Games To Release On PS5

Read: Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4 Cheats: All 37 Cheats For You

The fiasco is now doing rounds of the internet with over 700 likes and dozens of comments. “this makes me sad, you could have told her it is the luxury air filter,” wrote a user. Meanwhile, another user suggested, “Lmao. The good thing is you can make a lot of money by reselling it on eBay:. “Why is it such a sad story that I will keep laughing,” read another comment.

Read: PS5 Restock: Inventory From Major Retailers; PlayStation Direct Queue

Read: Kohl's PS5 Status: Is The Retailer Cancelling All The PlayStation 5 Orders?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.