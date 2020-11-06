Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4 Cheats: All 37 Cheats For You

Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the most intriguing games available on Google Stadia, PS4, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. Players find RDR2 unique as it is set in Texas north of the Rio Grande, while Nuevo Paraiso represents the northeastern parts of Mexico. While the players are enjoying the game to the fullest, they are confused about "Red Dead Redemption 2 PlayStation 4 cheats" If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

How to enter cheats in Red Dead Redemption 2 online?

To enter cheats into Red Dead Redemption 2, a player first needs to pause the game.

Then, they will have to access the "Settings" option in the game.

Now, press the "Triangle" button, as suggested in the bottom right corner. You will then come to a long Red Dead Redemption 2 cheats list.

They will all be locked, however, you can unlock them by entering codes. Once you have entered then these cheats will become available.

Red Dead Redemption 2 PS4 cheats codes

There are in total of 37 cheat codes in Red Dead Redemption 2 online. These cheat codes do not require you to put words with Caps but you need to add punctuation as per the given pattern by the developers. Here, have a look:

“Abundance is the dullest desire” - Gives Arthur infinite ammunition

- Gives Arthur infinite ammunition “A simple life, a beautiful death” - Gives Arthur a set of Basic Weapons

- Gives Arthur a set of Basic Weapons “Greed is American virtue” - Gives Arthur a set of Heavy Weapons

- Gives Arthur a set of Heavy Weapons “Death is silence” - Gives Arthur a set of Stealth Weapons

- Gives Arthur a set of Stealth Weapons “History is written by fools” - Gives Arthur the Gunslinger side mission weapons

- Gives Arthur the Gunslinger side mission weapons “You long for sight and see nothing” - Removes Fog of War from the map

- Removes Fog of War from the map “Greed is now a virtue” - Gives Arthur $500

- Gives Arthur $500 “Vanity. All is vanity” - Instantly unlocks all in-game outfits

- Instantly unlocks all in-game outfits “Eat of knowledge” - Teaches Arthur every crafting recipe

- Teaches Arthur every crafting recipe “Share" - Unlocks every camp upgrade

- Unlocks every camp upgrade “Virtue unearned is not virtue” - Gives Arthur maximum Honor

- Gives Arthur maximum Honor “You revel in your disgrace, I see” - Gives Arthur minimum Honor

- Gives Arthur minimum Honor “Balance. All is balance” - Gives Arthur neutral Honor

- Gives Arthur neutral Honor “Be greedy only for foresight” - Gives Arthur Infinite Dead-Eye

- Gives Arthur Infinite Dead-Eye “The lucky be strong evermore” - Gives Arthur Infinite Stamina

- Gives Arthur Infinite Stamina “Guide me better” - Dead Eye Level 1

- Dead Eye Level 1 “Make me better” - Dead Eye Level 2

- Dead Eye Level 2 “I shall be better” - Dead Eye Level 3

- Dead Eye Level 3 “I still seek more” - Dead Eye Level 4

- Dead Eye Level 4 “I seek and I find” - Dead Eye Level 5

“Seek all the bounty of this place” - Permanently increases Arthur’s Health, Stamina and Dead-Eye meters

- Permanently increases Arthur’s Health, Stamina and Dead-Eye meters “You flourish before you die” - Fills Arthur’s Health, Stamina and Dead-Eye meters

- Fills Arthur’s Health, Stamina and Dead-Eye meters “You seek more than the world offers” - Fills meters and fortifies Arthur’s cores

- Fills meters and fortifies Arthur’s cores “My kingdom is a horse” - Increases Arthur’s Horse Bonding level

- Increases Arthur’s Horse Bonding level “Better than my dog” - Let’s Arthur call his horse from any range

- Let’s Arthur call his horse from any range “A fool on command” - Plies Arthur with alcohol, induces drunkenness

- Plies Arthur with alcohol, induces drunkenness “Run! Run! Run!” - Spawns a race horse

Spawns a race horse “You are a beast built for war” - Spawns a War Horse

- Spawns a War Horse “You want more than you have” - Spawns a Superior Horse (Arabian)

- Spawns a Superior Horse (Arabian) “You want something new” - Spawns a random horse

- Spawns a random horse “The best of the old ways” - Spawns a stagecoach

- Spawns a stagecoach “Keep your dreams simple” - Spawns a wagon

- Spawns a wagon “Keep your dreams light” - Spawns a horse-drawn buggy

- Spawns a horse-drawn buggy “Would you be happier as a clown?” - Spawns a Circus Wagon

- Spawns a Circus Wagon “You want punishment” - Gives Arthur a Wanted Level

- Gives Arthur a Wanted Level “You want freedom” - Drops Arthur’s Wanted Level

Drops Arthur’s Wanted Level “You want everyone to go away” - Removes Arthur’s notoriety/bounties

