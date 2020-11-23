Kohl's PS5 Status: Is The Retailer Cancelling All The PlayStation 5 Orders?

PlayStation 5 has been making a lot of news after its recent launch in all the remaining countries on November 19, 2020. Nevertheless, a number of lucky gamers were able to get hold of the next-console through during Kohl’s drop. However, a recent report by ScreenRant reveals that Kohl is cancelling all the PS5 orders after sending out confirmation emails. Here is all you need to know about the Kohl PS5 status, have a look.

Is Kohl cancelling all the PS5 orders?

Many people bought PS5 console from Kohl and have also received the confirmation email about the same. The retailer's confirmation emails assured buyers by saying the orders were “In Fulfillment” stage. However, the organisation has now started cancelling orders on the Sony's console, and if your order status changes from “Submitted” and goes anything past that, you can modify or cancel your order.

As per ScreenRant's reports, many customers who have bought the PlayStation 5 console have got their orders cancelled from “In Fulfillment” stage after receiving the confirmation email. Nevertheless, after the confirmation emails, buyers have also started receiving emails in which it says that their orders have been cancelled. The cancellation email by Kohl for the PS5 read, “Your order has been cancelled because your item or items are no longer available… We apologize for any inconvenience. If you earned any Kohl’s Cash on this order, it’s yours to keep.”

However, the major concern for many buyers is the cashback which many have still not received by the organisation. On the other hand, some buyers mentioned that they received the cashback instantly. As per Speiltimes, an individual has received $180 Kohl’s cash which they can now use to purchase anything at the store.

Apart from this, gamers who have already bought the PS5 console, here all the games that will be available for download in the PlayStation Plus Collection are:

God of War

The Last of Us: Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Battlefield 1

Monster Hunter World

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

The Last Guardian

Ratchet and Clank

Infamous: Second Son

Days Gone

Bloodborne

Detroit: Become Human

Batman Arkham Knight

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Until Dawn

Resident Evil: Biohazard

