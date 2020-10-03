Spectacular! Taj Mahal Made With 3 Lakh Matchsticks Breaks Guinness World Record

A 22-year-old artist designed a miniature Taj Mahal with almost 3 lakh matchsticks and broke a Guinness World Record previously set by Iran’s Messam Rahmani. A resident of the Ghurani area of Krishnanagar, Nadia district of West Bengal, Saheli Pal, had also designed a UNESCO logo using 1,36,951 matchsticks in 2013 and earned recognition, according to a PTI report.

The matchstick Taj mahal emerged online earlier that flaunts a miniature sculpture designed with thousands of matchsticks installed on 6 feet by 4 feet board created by an MA English student at Calcutta University. The model was started by the artists around mid-August and was completed basis the directions of the Guinness World Records by September 30. According to the sources of PTI, video footage of the miniature matchstick model has been sent to the Guinness World Records for inspection.

“I have used matchsticks of two colours to depict Taj Mahal at night,” PTI quoted the artist as saying.

[Taj Mahal designed out of matchsticks. Images Credit: Facebook/ @Taj Mahal]

Clay sculpture of 'Goddess Durga'

In 2018, the talented sculptor created a miniature clay statue of the Hindu Goddess Durga which stood at 2.54 cm by 1.93 cm by 0.76 cm in size and weighed nearly 2.3 gm. Pal’s Subir Pal and grandfather Biren Pal were the acclaimed sculptors in their times who had won President’s Awards in the year 1991 and1982. The skillful artist wanted to carry his dad’s and grandfather’s legacy forward according to the PTI report. “I want to carry forward the legacy of my father and grandfather,” PTI quoted the sculptor as saying. The tall Taj Mahal model can be seen replicating the real-life landmark in the photos that emerged online. The iconic piece was held together in a compact design structure with pillars and dome imitating designed with creme coloured tiny matchsticks. The model also replicated steps outside the building.

