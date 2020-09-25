Check Out Bhumi Pednekar's Stunning 'Dolly Kitty' BTS Pictures Next To The Taj Mahal

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently posted a bunch of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare behind-the-scenes pictures on social media. In the photographs, she is seen posing at a location close to the Taj Mahal in Agra. Through the caption of the post, the actor has also enquired about her fans’ take on the character Kitty. Bhumi Pednekar has been receiving quite a few uplifting comments as her fans love her casual yet stylish look.

Bhumi Pednekar’s BTS pictures

Actor Bhumi Pednekar recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of BTS pictures clicked in Agra, close to the Taj Mahal. The BTS pictures have been clicked when the team was shooting the scene where Kitty travels to Agra to see the love of her life. In the pictures posted, the actor appears in a casual mint green floral top, paired with denim bottoms. A dark blue denim jacket has also been added to the look, which adds a cool touch to the outfit.

For makeup, Bhumi Pednekar is seen wearing some light eye makeup with glossy pink lipstick. Her hair has been left open with a middle parting, making her appearance look more appealing. In accessories, Bhumi Pednekar’s stylist has added a pair of statement earrings and brown shades that go well with denim. The Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare BTS pictures are being loved by fans.

In the caption for the post, Bhumi Pednekar has spoken about her character Kitty in the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. She has jokingly asked her followers if they would prefer complimenting Kitty over complimenting the stunning Taj Mahal. Have a look at the post on Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, her followers have complimented her look in the film Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. Most of her fans have mentioned how gorgeous she looks while also speaking highly of her acting skills. Have a look at a few comments here.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is a drama film which released in September 2020. The plot of the film revolves around two sisters and their various struggles in life. The film has been directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and stars actors like Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar, and Vikrant Massey in key roles.

