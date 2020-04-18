'Take Me Out Of A Window' Riddle | Here Is Answer To The Puzzle

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, most of the countries in the world are under lockdown and most citizens are in their homes in self-isolation. During this time, many people have been indulging in various activities while staying at home. People are either learning a new skill, spending time with their family, playing indoor games, spending time on social media or watching their favourite show during their quarantine. To make the quarantine time more interesting, people have also been forwarding WhatsApp riddles and puzzles. These puzzles are challenging and help you to sharpen your brain. People are not only sending these puzzles on WhatsApp but also on other social media platforms. One of the trending puzzles on social media is 'Take me out of a window'. Take a look at some more details about the 'Take me out of a window' riddle.

Take me out of a window riddle

Take me out of a window, and I leave a grieving wife. But stick me in a door, and I can save somebody's life. What am I?

Take me out of a window answer and explanation

The answer is the letter 'N'.

The riddle says 'take me out of a window and I leave a grieving wife'. Now if you think carefully and analyze some of the words in the sentence, you will find the answer to the whole riddle. In this case, the word is 'window' and if you remove the letter 'n' from the word, the word will become widow (I leave a grieving wife). Now the first sentence will make sense as if you read.

The second sentence says 'but stick me in a door, and I can save somebody's life'. Now in this sentence, the word 'door' is the one you need to analyze. If you add the letter 'N' in the word door, it becomes donor(I can save somebody's life).

