Fact Check: Is KBC Running Online Lottery On WhatsApp Messenger?

Claim: KBC is running an online lottery on WhatsApp messenger.

Rating: False

What is the rumour about?

Recently, a viral message is being circulated that states that a lucky draw will take place and the person has the chance to win a lottery prize of Rs 25 lakhs. It says that the lottery lucky draw is being conducted by KBC JIO.

The message also states that famous personalities like Amitabh Bachchan, Mukesh Ambani and even Narendra Modi have done this lucky draw by KBC JIO. The message also provides a WhatsApp number to contact for further details on how to get the winning amount.

Here is the WhatsApp message that is being forwarded with an audio clip.

Image courtesy: WhatsApp

Google Trends

After an analysis of Google Trends with respect to the KBC Lottery rumour, one can see that people have been hugely interested to know about the same. The maximum number of searches have been done on April 15, 2020, and the trend seems to be increasing today on April 16 as well due to the circulation of the viral message forwards.

Image courtesy: Google Trends

A fact check

Republic World did a fact check on the KBC lottery rumour and found the claims to be a hoax.

KBC is not conducting any such lotteries or lucky draws that are worth Rs 25 lakhs. The previous season aired its last episode in November 2019.

These message forwards have earlier been reported in 2018 as well in a slightly different format. However, the Mumbai Police promptly replied to the Twitter user and advised him to not share such personal sensitive details. Take a look.

On research, it was found that there are many websites through which these lucky draw and lottery hoaxes are taking place. Take a look at these websites which are still conducting such fake lotteries.

Image courtesy: kbclottery.biz website

Image courtesy: kbconlinelottery website

It is advised NOT to give your personal bank information or any such sensitive information to anyone on the account of receiving a surprise lucky draw amount.

Promo Image Credit: WhatsApp forwards