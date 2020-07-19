Tamil Nadu: Video Of Elephant Family Roaming In Forest Leaves Netizens Overjoyed

A spectacular video shows a massive elephant family moving through the rich forests of Mudumalai National Park. The 37-second video not only depicts how managed are elephant herds but the bond between mothers and baby tuskers. Since shared earlier this week, the clip is now doing rounds of the internet.

The clip starts by showing the herd grazing its way ahead in the Tamil Nadu National Park. However, what particularly captured everybody’s interest are the calves who could be seen gleefully walking ahead. As the tuskers move forward, the little ones, who are well protected by their mothers, could be seen moving ahead while still being hidden behind their mother’s leg.

A big and beautiful elephant family is on the move in the jungles of Mudumalai. Adorable little calves are playfully moving along hiding behind their mothers legs ♥️ #Nilgiris #mudumalai #elephants pic.twitter.com/VfmfRCiWF8 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) July 17, 2020

'Beautiful creatures'

Since shared, the video has been viewed over 12 thousand times and racked up over 750 likes, In the caption, Sahu noted that it had been shot in the Nilgiri hills. Meanwhile, the post has also elicited bandwagon of comments from netizens. While many praised the beauty of Nilgiri hills, others have lauded the bond between the ‘majestic elephants’. One user wrote, “These beautiful creatures maintain the biodiversity of the ecosystems in this hill district. Thanks for sharing.” Another wrote, “I love forest life animals. Yet another comment read, “a sight to admire”.

In a similar story, another video, where a baby elephant can be seen running to greet a herd of elephants and their protective response is melting the hearts of netizens. In the video, that was shared by a Twitter handle 'HERD', a lone baby elephant apparently named Khanyisa runs towards a herd of stranger elephants to greet them in the morning and the protective response of the Jabulani herd and their welcoming nature is just 'beautiful' to watch. The video has garnered more than 1,500 views on Twitter since it was shared on June 10.

